 Volume 14, Issue 17  |  March 1, 2022

Patriots Day Parade announces line-up

The 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will march on Saturday, March 5, starting at Laguna Beach High School at 11 a.m., proceeding down Park Avenue, right on Glenneyre at the Library corner and right again on Forest Avenue through downtown Laguna Beach, ending just past City Hall.

“The Parade committee hopes everyone will come to wave their flags and enjoy the Parade,” enthused Sandi Werthe, parade entry chair/treasurer/program committee chair.

Parade Day Parade beginning

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Beginning of 54th Patriots Day Parade in March 2020

Here is the 2022 Patriots Day Parade line-up:

1.   Laguna Beach Police Escort

2.   Parade Banner carried by Boy Scouts

3.   Theme Banner carried by Girl Scouts

4.   American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Combined Color Guard

5.   3d Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar

6.   Grand Marshal - Andrew Barnicle

7.   South Orange County Vietnam Veterans

8.   Honored Patriot of the Year - Bill Sandlin, Marine 

9.   Laguna Beach High School Band

10. Laguna Beach City Council 

11. Citizen of the Year - Cindy Prewitt

12. Thurston Middle School Band

13. Junior Citizens of the Year - Morgan Zevnik and William Coffey

14. SchoolPower

15. Laguna Beach Unified School District Elementary Band

16. LOCA Art Education

17. Artists of the Year - Laguna Playhouse

18. Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club

19. Athlete of the Year - Rick Conkey

20. Orange County Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution

21. South Coast Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution

22. Patience Wright Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

23. Barstow Junior High Band

24. Exchange Club of Laguna Beach

25. Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley

26. Mini Madness Miniature Therapy Horses

27. Laguna Beach Seniors

28. Sally’s Fund

29. U.S. Bank

30. Pageant of the Masters

31. Laguna Beach Scout Troop 35/Cub Scout Pack 35

32. Finn the Shire Stallion

33. Laguna Beach Community Clinic

34. Capistrano Valley Model A Club

35. Laguna Presbyterian Preschool

36. Anneliese Schools

37. Laguna Beach Girl Scouts

38. Ability Awareness Project

39. Laguna Beach Little League

40. Bassett High School Band, LaPuente

41. Laguna Beach Garden Club

42. American Association of University Women

43. Laguna Beach Library

44. Laguna Beach Chamber Singers

45. Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach

46. La Playa Center

47. Palmdale High School Band

48. Assistance League of Laguna Beach

49. Blue Bell Foundation for Cats

50. Laguna Beach Fire Department

51. Laguna Beach Marine Safety

52. Ebell Club of Laguna Beach

53. Laguna Beach Police Department

54. Alvarado Intermediate School Band, Rowland Heights

55. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

56. JJ and the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers

57. Anchor Line Bar

58. Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

59. Artesia High School Band, Lakewood

60. Laguna Beach Dojo

61. Laguna Laughter Club

62. Stu News Laguna

63. Honors Chorus of Top of the World/El Morro elementary schools

64. Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach

65. No Square Theatre

66. Laguna Beach County Water District

67. Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance

68. Laguna Tunes Community Chorus

69. KXFM

70. Laguna Board of REALTORS

71. Sawdust Art Festival

72. Oak Avenue Intermediate Band, Temple City

73. South Coast Water District

74. Good News Laguna

75. Top of the Hill Gang

76. Spurs and Satin

77. Parade President Ed Hanke

 

