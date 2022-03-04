NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Reggae musician Antoinette Rootsdawtah celebrates FP 030422

Reggae musician Antoinette Rootsdawtah celebrates The Rise of the Divine Feminine at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, March 12

By MARRIE STONE

As the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) honors Women’s History Month throughout March, founder Rick Conkey invites community members to share in a unique and interactive evening designed to engage all the senses and leave audiences feeling joyful and engaged.

Join world-renowned reggae musicians Antoinette Rootsdawtah, her husband Pato Banton and soul artist Nichelle Monroe for a night of inspiring sounds, spiritual communion, healing, wellness and a tribute to the power of the feminine divine.

Submitted photo

Antoinette Rootsdawtah and Pato Banton will perform together at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Locals may recognize Banton and Rootsdawtah from past performances at the Sawdust Festival, Mozambique, the Coach House and several other venues around Orange County. Banton, the English-born reggae sensation, has been performing since the early 1980s, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2001. Rootsdawtah gained her renown as a keyboardist and is active in the Global Outreach Ministry, which includes nearly a dozen interfaith spiritual communities.

Both Rootsdawtah and Banton are members of the Urantia Artisans (founded by Banton), a global movement that promotes spiritual transformation through the art they create. Carlos Santana, for example, belongs to the same group.

Submitted photo

Keyboardist, social activist and interfaith minister Antoinette Rootsdawtah will share her journey of getting back to her roots in a time of crisis

The trio will bring the full force of their musical talent and spiritual passions to the event, infusing the space with positive energy, aromatherapy, meditation and an open and interactive atmosphere all centered around the power of reggae.

“By the end, if you’re not jumping up and down, feeling happy and having fun, we did it wrong,” said Rootsdawtah, who will also share her own path to healing after a devastating diagnosis. “Our aim is to provide an experience that has the guests leaving with a feeling of love, empowerment and rejuvenation.” 

Disappointed by western medicine

Rootsdawtah was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year. She began the journey millions of Americans know well and no one wishes to take. Shaken from the trauma of the discovery, Rootsdawtah experienced additional (and unnecessary) suffering based on how the news was delivered. 

Like many Americans, when faced with the reality of our national healthcare system, she found it came up short. Biopsies were delayed, test results lost and doctors failed to communicate. Worse than that, Rootsdawtah discovered notes written into her chart indicating she had a “bad attitude.” Her doctors were dismissive, nonresponsive and often rude. Rootsdawtah traveled from Lake Elsinore to Palm Springs for treatment, and eventually to Hoag Hospital. Depending on the wealth of the ZIP Code, the way she was treated varied. 

Having lost her father to cancer when she was still a teen, Rootsdawtah became suspicious that the treatment was worse than the disease. She decided she couldn’t trust her fate to western medicine and began a quest to discover how her story might have a different ending. 

Submitted photo

After a series of disappointments in western doctors, Rootsdawtah elected to return to her spiritual roots to forge an alternative path to wellness

A journey toward wellness – finding hope in alternative medicine

Rootsdawtah’s spiritual background led her to look for answers in places beyond traditional western medicine. “I’ve discovered how much [alternative] medicine ties into spirituality,” she said. “I’ve been led into this spiritual awakening of the divine feminine. She keeps popping up, again and again, with health and wellness. With spirituality comes natural healing techniques. That led me into new age healing, essential oils, spa treatment, infrared saunas, hydrotherapy and other things these expensive cancer centers offer [only with fancier names and costly price tags].”

Rootsdawtah also uses her background in music to aid in her healing. For example, sound tuned to a frequency of 432Hz – as opposed to the standard 440Hz – has been shown to reduce heart rate and lower anxiety. “You’ll find endless spiritual videos on YouTube and Google that use this frequency for healing,” Rootsdawtah said. “I’ve found out there’s a frequency they use for breast cancer. There are different frequencies used for different ailments – breast cancer, thyroid cancer – there are certain waves and sounds that pulse within the music.” 

Submitted photo

Rootsdawtah uses her background in music, playing with sound frequencies, to aid in her healing process

The audience will experience this play with frequencies at the event. They’ll also experiment with essential oils and various aroma therapies to explore their various healing potentials. 

“I want to create a nice ambience, so we’ll do some set decorations. With the aroma therapy, people can get a sense of how different smells can make them feel and how this works,” Rootsdawtah said. “Then we’ll have a special guest – Nichelle Monroe – who’s one of my singers. I’m doing some of my own music. Pato’s got some beautiful songs that all relate to these ideas and tie everything together. I’m going to speak about the message of the Mother Divine and how we can coexist with the planet again. How we can grow our own foods and find our way back to a healthy coexistence.”

Submitted photo

World-renowned reggae musician Pato Banton will rock the stage alongside his wife

Embracing the Mother Divine

Rootsdawtah said she’s noticed the recent rise of women in various fields and wants to tap into that energy. “They’re coming into positions of power, either starting businesses, going into politics or taking something on that they’ve never done before. There’s this whole awakening of women,” she said.

“The more I meditate, and the more I pray, the more I can see things clearly. Spending time outside helps me feel grounded with nature. Spending time with loved ones and creating quality time with myself achieves this sense of balance. Self-care creates a better harmony when we do a little bit more self-care.” That’s the message she hopes to bring to the audience, wherever they are on life’s path. In a world that feels largely broken, Rootsdawtah has discovered that healing begins from within.

Submitted photo

The Rise of the Divine Feminine will include discussion, interactive meditation to dimensional frequency, dance release, open mic jam session and live performances

“Both Antoinette and Pato have a unique way of bringing people together, focusing on what we all have in common,” said Conkey. “Bob Marley referred to it as ‘One Love.’ I’ve seen them on several occasions bring a diverse room – Jewish and Christian, Russian and American, Black and White, gay and straight, old and young – together spiritually. Antoinette and Pato ignore the differences and instead focus on our shared human experience.”

As Rootsdawtah said, “Through more truth, more knowledge and more understanding of diversity, we’ll learn to love each other. And by loving, we’ll start serving our brothers and sisters. This transformation starts to awaken God within us and moves us closer to light and life.”

Submitted photo

Antoinette Rootsdawtah brings the whole of her experiences as reggae musician and spiritual leader, as well as the knowledge she’s gained on her breast cancer journey back to health to the LBCAC

For more information on the event, visit the Laguna Beach Cultural Art Center website at www.lbculturalartcenter.org. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30.

 

