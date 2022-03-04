NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Meet Rotary’s Students of the Month 030422

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach recently honored two outstanding LBHS seniors as Students of the Month.

Meet Rotarys Students Janssen

Photos courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Mercer Janssen was recognized as the January Student of the Month in the field of Social Studies. Janssen shared she loves to spend time with her family and in her free time, you can find her at the beach with a book. She has served as Secretary General for Model United Nations and President of the National Honors Society. She has participated on the track team since her freshman year and has taught social responsibility at the local elementary schools. Janssen plans on majoring in political science or economics in college, then attending law school with a goal of practicing international law. 

Meet Rotarys Students Shahrestany

 Evan Shahrestany was recognized as the February Student of the Month in the field of Science. He shared that he is passionate about science, tech, engineering and video games. In his spare time, Shahrestany enjoys E sports and programming. He plans on going to college and majoring in computer programming. His future goals include starting a software business focusing on the technology of artificial intelligence.

 

