 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

Obit Berberian 030422

Obituary

Harry Berberian Jr.

December 18, 1931 – February 27, 2022

Obituary Harry Berberian Jr.

Courtesy of the Berberian family

Harry Berberian Jr.

Long-time Laguna Beach resident Harry Berberian Jr. passed away February 27 peacefully in his Laguna Beach home at the age of 90.

Harry was born in New Jersey and raised in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles and then went on to college at UCLA. Upon graduation from UCLA, Harry joined the Navy as an officer during the Korean War. He moved to Laguna Beach in 1971 and has lived in Laguna for the past 50 years on Rounsevel Terrace where he resided with his beloved wife of 50 years, Jayne.

He was a proud father to both Brad & Brian Berberian, and he and Jayne raised them in Laguna where they both graduated from LBHS in the early ‘90s. Harry was a constant fixture at all of his boys’ sports games, and he loved going to and watching UCLA sports games with his sons.

Harry was known as a man of great integrity and sage wisdom and was loved and respected by all who were honored to know him.

He will now join his lovely wife Jayne in heaven and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his sons Brad & Brian, and his five grandchildren (Brooke, Ella, Luke, Kate and Riley).

Go with God now Harry and forever Rest in Peace!

A memorial service is planned for Monday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at Pacific View Mortuary & Memorial Park, 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar.

 

