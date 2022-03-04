NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

LBHS Girls Water Polo finish season 2nd 030422

LBHS Girls Water Polo finish season 2nd in CIF-SS and CIF State Finals

This past Saturday, Laguna Beach High School Girls water polo finished their 2021/2022 season with a 27-7 record, earning 2nd place in the CIF State Southern California Regional Final.

This was a rematch of the previous weekend when the girls had finished 2nd in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division Final.

LBHS Water Polo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHS Girls Water Polo Team

Back Row (L-R): Nathan McConnell (Coach), London Boyd, Ava Knepper, Charlotte Riches, Ava Houlahan (Captain), Carly Rohrer, Lauren Smith, Isabel Foley, Lela McCarroll, Lauren Short, Presley Jones, Sienna Jumani, Jacob Prill (Coach) and Ethan Damato (Head Coach); Front Row (L-R): Ally Beck (Coach), Tasha Denny, Hannah Carver, Kara Carver, Myha Pinto, Jordan Schneider, Cleo Washer, Lexi Parness, Lauren Schneider and Emmy Hensley.

The girls began their season in early December with a home win against Murrieta Valley (23-3.) Due to last year’s large graduating senior class, this was the first high school season this group of girls had played together as a team.

At the end of the first week, the team traveled up to Santa Barbara for two games, beating San Marcos (14-8) and Dos Pueblos (20-7). The next couple of weeks saw several decisive wins against San Clemente (16-2), Orange Lutheran (8-7), Martin Luther King (13-3), Mater Dei (7-6) and Foothill (12-8).

After the brief holiday break, the girls returned to action in the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup beating Corona del Mar (12-3), Santa Barbara (18-6), Foothill (8-7), then Newport (10-9) in the finals to win first place for the eighth consecutive year. This win over Newport was to be the first of six in-season matches against Newport.

2022 began with the girls’ loss to Newport (5-7) in their first Surf League match, followed by an overtime loss to Orange Lutheran. The team bounced back with a league win against Los Alamitos (12-11). They then had another league loss to Newport (8-15) followed by a league win against Corona del Mar (13-9).

The next weekend the team returned to Santa Barbara, prevailing in all their matches, against Dos Pueblos (20-6), San Marcos (11-3), Santa Barbara (15-5) and Agoura (15-6). 

The following week saw a second league win against Los Alamitos (8-7). Later that week, the team played in the inaugural Newport Elite 8 Invite, losing to Newport (7-13) and Foothill (6-7), winning against San Marcos (13-11), Mater Dei (10-6) and Orange Lutheran (12-7).

As February began, the girls secured second place in the Surf League with a win against Corona del Mar (12-5) and #2 seed in the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs.

In the CIF quarterfinals, the girls met San Marcos again and won in an overtime battle (9-8) which sent them to the semifinals vs. Orange Lutheran. Laguna then beat Orange Lutheran handily (10-3) and advanced to the finals vs. Newport. The final game at Woollett Aquatic Center saw Laguna fall to Newport (6-11), earning them second place in the CIF-SS Open Division.

Last week, the top teams from CIF-SS and CIF-SD faced-off in the CIF State Southern California Regional Championships. In the quarterfinals, the girls won against Grossmont in the semis (18-2), beat Orange Lutheran in overtime (13-10) and fell to Newport in the final (2-9), earning a second-place finish. 

“I am Incredibly proud of this team and the way we competed this entire season,” said Head Coach Ethan Damato. “As a group, we grew so much together and proved to be one of the best teams in the country. More than anything, this group should be remembered for their resilience and ability to play through adversity. As a coach, they were a very special team to coach. They showed up hungry every day to get better and were a pleasure to work with.”

LBHS Girls Season Stat Leaders:

Goals: Ava Houlahan 73, Ava Knepper 72, Charlotte Riches 67

Assists: Ava Houlahan 49, Lela McCarroll 35, Lauren Schneider 34 

Steals: Ava Houlahan 76, Ava Knepper 37, Lauren Schneider 36

Ejections Drawn: Charlotte Riches 56, Ava Houlahan 32, Cleo Washer 20

 

