 Volume 14, Issue 18  |  March 4, 2022

The Plant Man: Spring plantings 030422

The Plant Man: Spring plantings

By Steve Kawaratani

“Nothing is so beautiful as spring.” – Gerard Manley Hopkins

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Despite a wetter than anticipated La Niña winter, I expect spring to march into Laguna and beyond presently. Nothing is quite as beautiful as a sunny March day in our village, unless arguably, it is a sunnier and warmer spring day in Baja.

The Plant Man Steve's Osprey

Steve’s Osprey

While not directly related to gardening, my recent communion with an osprey, the fish hawk, reminded me that that motivation for achieving dreams is often revealed through nature and symbolism. In Baja California Sur, the osprey is unmatched as a master of the ocean and the constant wind: for locals, the bird represents determination and the uncanny ability to achieve its goals.

Here are your garden questions for March:

Q. Plant Man, should I fertilize my garden?

A. Spring-like weather has been the norm so far this season and your plants are hungry. If you don’t fertilize your garden on a regular basis, this is the most important month to do so. I recommend that you apply a balanced fertilizer formulated specifically for the different type of plantings in your garden.

Q. Is it safe to start my tomatoes and herbs?

A. If you have been missing those homegrown tomatoes, I would recommend that you set out varieties like Early Girl and cherry tomatoes, which do well in Laguna during March. You can, of course, plant herbs (except sweet basil) in a protected, sunny part of your garden.

Q. Steve, is it too late for bulbs?

A. March is the “other” bulb season. There is plenty of time to start gladiolus, dahlias, the fragrant tuberose, and of course, tuberous begonias. They will all benefit by being mulched to keep the soil moist during our sunny early spring. If you have followed my recommendation to plant early spring bulbs in December, you would be enjoying daffodils today.

Q. What do I do with my old bulbs?

A. Hyacinth, daffodils or other spring-flowering bulbs that have flowered may be saved, by allowing the foliage to remain on the plant. Once the foliage has matured (turned brown), remove the bulbs and keep them paper bagged and dry until time for planting in the fall.

The Plant Man rose

A rose pruned on February 6

Q. I haven’t pruned my roses yet. Am I too late?

A. Better hurry. Prune lightly to shape, and don’t forget to fertilize and mulch.

Spring is the best time to showcase your horticultural skills with a successful and rewarding garden, whether it is a beautiful annual and biennial flowerbed, the bounty of enjoying homegrown vegetables and fruit or a cutting garden of roses and perennials. Besides, any day is a good day when you can be outdoors pursuing your dream of a personal Garden of Eden. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

