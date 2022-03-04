High quality of life, but specific local concerns 030422

High quality of life, but specific local concerns in resident, business survey results

By SARA HALL

High quality of life and some unique local concerns were heard as part of the resident and business survey results at city council meeting on Tuesday (March 1).

In September, at direction of the council, the city hired Polco and National Research Center to conduct a citywide residential and business survey. Staff returned to council on October 19 with the proposed survey instruments for review. After unanimous approval, both surveys were distributed.

Results from the community survey show that opinions on the overall quality of life, economic health, the arts, natural environment and recreational opportunities, all scored very high. Although there are notable dips in ratings regarding transportation, parking, affordable housing and government performance.

“We expect a lot of these results to be there and confirms that a lot of people love this place and love to live here,” said Councilmember George Weiss.

On Tuesday, there were some council questions about comparing the results to more comparable towns, particularly to other California coastal cities with similar demographics. It is possible, explained Senior Management Analyst Jeremy Frimond, it would take additional time and resources, but could be done at a later date.

The survey cost approximately $15,000 and to do that custom benchmarking comparison would cost an additional $1,000-$2,000, he estimated. It would take approximately a week to complete.

Out of all the cities in the nationwide comparison, many are coastal cities and/or in California, noted City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. But to pick a specific city or cities to compare to Laguna Beach data would require a customized comparison, which would cost more to complete, she said. The benefit may not outweigh the cost, she commented, since the most informative data is specific to Laguna Beach and already included in the report.

The national benchmark comparison is valuable to provide context to results, but the key aim is to gather feedback on what the local community wants, Frimond said.

“The goal of this is to understand what the Laguna Beach residents and business community want,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Residents and visitors enjoy Main Beach Park

The only public comment was from local resident Michèle Monda, who was disappointed the online survey responses weren’t included.

“How dare you totally disregard that group of people who actually took the time (to answer),” she said.

It’s not a valid study with such a small percentage of responses, she added. The different neighborhoods have very different needs and that was not accurately reflected in the report.

The process for open participation surveys and random samplings are not the same thing, Kempf noted.

They saw a 90% overlay in the survey results between the open participation survey and the random sampling, Frimond said. The 10% were typically in questions about governance participation and various city services

They do recommend, from a statistically significant standpoint, to rely on the random sampling, Frimond said, but the open participation survey and the voices of the residents who participated in that survey were heard and included in the report.

“It’s memorialized in the staff report,” and online, he confirmed. “It’s not falling on deaf ears and it is included in this process.”

On the city website there is a tableau that breaks down both the community and business survey reports, Frimond explained as he went through a demonstration exploring the community poll results.

“I think it’s a lot easier to synthesize than a 150-page report,” he said.

There’s a lot of valuable information from the open participation survey that will be part of key decisions moving forward, Frimond said.

The results didn’t return how the people complaining wanted, commented Councilmember Peter Blake, so they are trying to negate the survey answers. Comparing the local data to other California coastal communities won’t change how Laguna Beach polled, he said.

“Laguna Beach voted a certain way, so to go in and waste more time trying to get the answers that they’re looking for, how is that going to serve our community?” Blake asked.

The data on how Laguna Beach residents and business owners responded is already in the report, he noted, how other cities respond doesn’t change that information. The poll gives decision-makers a feeling as to where the local community is at, Blake added.

Weiss also commented about the wording of some of the community specific questions and the lack of context, specifically the cost.

That was reviewed and unanimously approved by the council, Dupuis pointed out.

The question doesn’t go into specific cost details, added Mayor Sue Kempf. The results show what the community is interested in and they, as the city council, figure out the budget of what it would cost, inform the community and then go from there, Kempf explained.

“More of the point is to find out what the interest of the community is, not to quantify the cost of anything necessarily, it’s ‘What would you be interested in?’ and the cost is another question altogether,” Kempf said. “It’s basically trying to get the sentiment of the community.”

The National Community Survey was sent out to 2,700 residents and the research company received 553 responses. About 30% of respondents lived in the central/Village area and 20% in North Laguna. The results have been statistically weighted to reflect Laguna Beach overall.

Opinion on the overall quality of the natural environment, parks and recreational opportunities, and opportunities for education, culture and the arts, all scored very high.

Residents polled thought that utility infrastructure is an important issue, but the quality of its current state scored notably low. They also thought the quality of the transportation system, another important issue, was also fairly low.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Overall, the research team made a key finding that residents enjoy high quality of life. About nine in 10 residents or more rated Laguna Beach as excellent or good, in terms of a place to live, if they plan to stay in LB and the city’s reputation. These were higher than national benchmarks, according to NRC. Residents also gave high marks for Laguna as a place to raise children and retire, sense of community, and residents’ connection and engagement with the community.

Another key finding was that the economic health is a feature of the community. About half of the residents polled said the economic health of Laguna Beach was good.

Some ratings increased since the 2012 community survey, including the rating for the overall quality of business and service establishments (from 66% positive responses of good or excellent in 2012 to 73% in the 2021 poll) and shopping opportunities (from 49% to 58%).

In this key finding category, it’s also notable that the ranking for Laguna Beach as a place to visit scored at 96% as good or excellent, much higher than the national benchmark.

Although only 37% of responses positively ranked the employment opportunities in the city, which is similar (within 10 points) to the national benchmark, according to NRC.

The third key finding from the research team was that government performance ratings in Laguna Beach are “on par” with other surveyed cities nationwide. Opinions were mostly good (35%), many rated it as fair (31%), many thought it’s poor (24%), and only a small fraction noted their overall confident in local government as excellent (11%)

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Parking and traffic were identified as key concerns in both surveys

Overall city government performance categories ranked fair to low, with only a few questions above 50% approval.

The three questions in this category that were also on the 2012 survey show a notable decrease: The value of services for the taxes paid to Laguna Beach (from 74% positive responses of good or excellent in 2012, down to 56% in 2021); the overall direction that Laguna Beach is taking went (from 65% to 45%); and the job Laguna Beach government does at welcoming resident involvement (from 65% to 55%).

Although, in the 2007 poll, all three questions scored close (within one to four points) to the most recent rankings.

The research team’s other findings include that community design is important for the city, and that housing and mobility are both challenging areas. But residents are generally supportive of alternative transportation options, including walk, biking, carpooling, or using public transportation, all of which ranked higher than the national standard.

The availability of affordable quality housing only received 14% positive responses, much lower (more than 20 points) than the national benchmark. The variety of housing options in general was also lower (less than 20 points) than the nationwide standard, with 28% of the local residents polled ranking it positively. Both these question rankings were down from the 2012 Laguna Beach survey (which were 15% and 41%, respectively).

This is an area of improvement for the city, according to the NRC researchers.

A large majority supported converting Lower Forest Avenue into a permanent pedestrian plaza (83%), and further streamlining the design review process for rebuilding homes (90%).

Residents also supported taking over Laguna Canyon Road from Caltrans (for a variety of reasons, which all ranked 78% to 80%).

The other poll conducted, the National Business Survey, had fewer responses, with only 186 received of the 2,440 sent out.

Researchers found that survey participants tended to be local residents with a long history of business ownership and/or management in the community. About 70% said their business has been in Laguna Beach for more than 10 years.

A key finding in the NBS was that businesses reported an overall high quality of community, but noted some unique challenges. About 35% of respondents said they were somewhat likely to recommend operating a business in town, 27% said it was somewhat unlikely, 23% said it was very unlikely, and only 14% said they would very likely recommend it.

While Laguna Beach is considered a desirable place to work, a full workforce is limited due to lack of options or services for LB business employees.

Similarly to the resident survey, questions regarding affordable housing ranked low. On the business poll, 73% of respondents noted that the affordability of housing for people who work in Laguna Beach was poor. While 62% of the NBS responses ranked the cost of living in the city as poor.

The availability of jobs that pay a livable wage ranked low (23%) as well as the variety of housing options for people who work in LB (15%). Other challenges include the affordability of childcare and parking at work places.

Reviews were mixed on city services, as well as opportunities that exist for local government to better support the business community. Half of respondents ranked the value of services for taxes paid as positive, while only 20% said the local government’s support or creation of new jobs was positive.

The fifth and final key finding noted that business owners expressed strong opinions regarding city initiatives that could impact them.

Ideas like continuing outdoor dining, enhancing the aesthetic of downtown and Coast Highway, and development of a parking master plan, all received high support (85%-89%) from business owners.

But 46% of respondents opposed implementing commercial rent control and 57% percent rejected allowing more franchises in town.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.