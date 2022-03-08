NewLeftHeader

clear sky

59.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 030822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A blustery beginning to March 

Dennis 5Thanks to a barrage of cold, blustery WNW winds on Saturday, local ocean temps are currently at their lowest levels in 11 years – with 55 degrees in Laguna and 54 degrees in both Newport and Huntington Beach. In addition, air temps on Saturday only made it into the mid 50s with nighttime temps in the mid to upper 30s. 

Here on Sunday, skies were clear and sunny, but temps were hard-pressed to reach the 60 mark. It’s not really unusual for ocean temps to be this chilly in March, but springtime often sees wide variations in our water temps from day to day. Local winds play a large part in dictating when significant temp swings might occur. 

During the spring, the water temp has been as cold as 49 degrees which occurred in April 1974 and 50 for a brief period in May 1980. On the other end of the scale, the water has been as warm as 75 – such as it was in mid-April 1997. On a couple of occasions over the years, I’ve seen a water temp swing of 30 degrees in just a week’s time. It’s all about wind speed and foremost, wind direction.

Now that it’s March. we’re starting to see an increase in severe thunderstorm activity east of the Continental Divide as intrusions of warm, moist, unstable southerly and southeasterly winds. They are from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and they begin to penetrate more regions to the north, eventually waging their wars with much cooler, drier air from the northwest and north then these two extreme air masses exclaim, “Thunder, get ready to rrrrumble!” Talk about temperature mood swings – it can be close to 80 degrees one day in places like Oklahoma and the very next day it’s in the 30s.

In March, most of the severe weather usually occurs from the central Gulf states and the southeastern Atlantic states where tornado frequency reaches its peak in April. On occasions this flood of warm air may push farther north than usual, making it all the way into the central and northern plains even as early as this month. However, Tornado Alley normally doesn’t reach its peak until May.

Tornadoes may occur at any hour of the day or night, but because of the meteorological combinations which create them, they form most readily during the warmest hours of the day. The greatest number of tornadoes – 82% of the total – occur between noon and midnight and the greatest single concentration – 23% of the total – of tornado activity falls between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

From 1916-1952 fewer than 300 tornadoes were reported in any one year. However, in 1953, when the U.S. Department of Commerce initiated its tornado forecasting effort, more than 421 tornadoes were observed and reported, beginning the first period of reliable statistical history. 

Since 1953, partly through improved equipment and techniques, and partly through increasing public participation, essentially complete tornado records have been available. From 1953-1997 the average number of tornadoes annually in the U.S. was up to around 850, and since 1997, that number is now at about 1,200 thanks to Doppler Radar and increased satellite imagery. 

Have a safe, happy and healthy week, oh, and just a reminder before I forget – next Sunday we turn our time pieces ahead by one hour as we begin Pacific Daylight Time.

Take care, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.