NewLeftHeader

clear sky

59.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 030822

“Art in Public Places” – Eternal Legacy by Gerard Basil Stripling and Michele Taylor

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

On February 4, 2014, the Laguna City Council approved the competition guidelines and budget for the installation of a police memorial. The agenda for the meeting stated, “The purpose of the installation is to acknowledge the sacrifices of two police officers – Gordon French and Jon Coutchie – who lost their lives in the course of duty. The installation will be a place where their families and the Laguna Beach community can reflect on their service and be a reminder of the duties and service of all public safety officers.”

art in reflection

Click on photo for a larger image

A place for reflection and remembrance at LBPD

Officer French died in 1953, but Officer’s Coutchie’s death in September of 2013 compelled the LB Police Employees Association to press for a memorial and its installation at City Hall, near the police department entry.

Eternal Legacy was created by Gerard Basil Stripling and Michele Taylor and dedicated on Sept. 21, 2014, the first anniversary of Officer Coutchie’s death. 

The installation consists of an undulating bronze sculpture measuring 7 feet in height by 7 feet 3 inches in length and 11 inches in depth. The textured form contains separate glass panels inscribed with the words “Honor,” “Courage,” “Duty,” “Remember” – and the image of an eternal flame carved from glass and lit from within. 

art in grotto

Click on photo for a larger image

Eternal flame with unfurling flag

The sculpture also features a small U.S. flag and two frames for plaques dedicated to Officers French and Coutchie – with more room for future plaques, if needed. The installation represents an eternal flame within an unfurling flag blowing in a light breeze. 

Surrounding the sculpture are three stone, bronze and cast glass benches measuring 18 inches in height by 3 feet in length and 2 feet in depth.

art in flag

Click on photo for a larger image

Flag inscription   

Artists Stripling and Taylor incorporated three inscriptions, which they said were inspired by the officers and their colleagues: “You will never reach your dreams without honoring others along the way,” “It is easy to be brave from a distance” and “Heroes are the people who do whatever has to be done, regardless of the consequences.”

In 2014, their collaboration on Eternal Legacy won them both awards as Artist of the Year given by the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts.

Gerard Basil Stripling

In the 22 years Stripling has lived in Laguna, he has created six public art works for the city: Repose (his first public installation) 2003, Memento 2004, Moving Forward (in collaboration with Michele Taylor) 2009, Eternal Legacy (in conjunction with Michele Taylor) 2014, Loveseat Conversation, (temporary installation at City Hall) 2020 and Anastasis 2022. 

art in courage and car

Click on photo for a larger image

One of the four glass panels – “Courage”

On his website, Stripling describes his work, “Art is a visual narration and mode of expression of shape, color and form, bestowing the viewer with a dialogue different from that found in words. It is a physical materialization of the thoughts, feelings and dreams that we have every day.”

Eternal Legacy seems the perfect example of a narrative for which words are difficult, if not impossible, to express.

Stripling first exhibited at the Sawdust in 2001 and then in the Festival of Arts from 2002-2008. Today he is represented by Salt Fine Art and his sculptures can be found in private collections throughout the United States and Mexico. His public installations can be found in Brea (which has a robust public arts program), Fontana and Bellflower.

Michele Taylor 

Taylor’s work is represented throughout the city. Installed in 2003, Laguna Tortoise in Bluebird Park was Taylor’s first piece of Public Art in Laguna and is loved by all who see it. Taylor’s Canyon Preserve was unveiled in August 2006 during First Thursdays Art Walk. In collaboration with Stripling, she also designed Moving Forward for the Community and Susi Q Center in 2009. One pair of shoes in the bronze sculpture belonged to Taylor’s father.

art in honor

Click on photo for a larger image

Grotto for contemplation and respite 

Taylor went to school at Berkeley, majoring in Art with a secondary in Women’s Studies. She was an exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival from 2003-2014.

Sadly, Taylor passed away in 2019. 

In a remembrance piece in Stu News by Suzie Harrison, Stripling shared his thoughts, “Michele was an amazing artist and great friend. Her kindness and spirit will be deeply missed. When we collaborated, we always knew that we would be able to come up with something so much better than we could alone. The process and journey sharing our creativity with the community has been extremely fulfilling for both of us. It’s nice to know that she has left a legacy of work that we will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

This is the 50th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 150 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.