 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Assistance League of Laguna Beach Chapter 030822

Assistance League of Laguna Beach Chapter donates 180+ children’s books

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach Chapter recently held a Children’s Book Drive with their members as part of the National Assistance League’s annual “ACTION! Week,” a “call to action” to address needs in their Individual communities. 

Assistance League Freitas and Bienvenu

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Assistance League of Laguna Beach Chapter

(L-R) Assistance League of Laguna Beach chapter’s Janene Freitas and Kathy Bienvenu placing books in one of the little free libraries

The Laguna Beach Chapter members donated more than 180 children’s books and placed them in 19 different little free libraries throughout Laguna Beach for all to enjoy. 

If you are interested in joining the Assistance League, contact the office at 949.494.6097. They will be hosting a prospective member coffee on Monday, March 21 at 10 a.m. at the Laguna Beach Chapter house located at 547 Catalina St., Laguna Beach.

 

