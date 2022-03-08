NewLeftHeader

clear sky

59.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Obit Mallarian 030822

Obituary

Jeannie Joan Mallarian

July 6, 1947 – January 23, 2022

Obituary Jeannie Joan Mallarian

Photo by Doug Miller

Jeannie Joan Mallarian

Jeannie Joan Mallarian was born July 6, 1947, in Fargo, N.D. She passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, at home with her dear friend Betty Bowman at her side.

Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, her husbands Junior Hellarood and Mike Mallarian and her son-in-law Glenn Davis. She is survived by her daughter Maggie Mallarian Davis; granddaughter Georgia Davis and grandsons Dylan and Spencer Davis; sister Linda (Ralph); and brother Danny (Vonnie); special nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.

She was a long-time resident in Laguna Beach who could be easily spotted working at The Jolly Roger for 25 years and then at The White House for another eight years. You also could see her frequently walking along her favorite, Main Beach, chatting with perfect strangers as if they were family or at Patch Cunningham’s toe ring booth at the Sawdust Festival. Jeannie will be missed beyond words. She truly was a Laguna Beach icon.

Stop by Dizz’s patio on Saturday, March 19 at noon to mingle with old friends and remember Jeannie, Laguna’s favorite waitress.

Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided and there will be a no host bar.

To all of you who have loved and supported Jeannie throughout the years and during her cancer battle THANK YOU!

If you are planning to attend, please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., so we can plan accordingly.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.