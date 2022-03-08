NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Laguna Beach County Water District extends 030822

Laguna Beach County Water District extends a thank you to customers for reducing water use

Laguna Beach County Water District is extending a huge “thank you” to district customers who continue to do their part in conserving water during the current drought. After being asked by Governor Newsom this past July to voluntary reduce water use, district customers have risen to the challenge and cut water use by 10 percent compared to the same six-month period last year. In January, a 14% reduction was achieved. 

“On behalf of the district, I want to thank the community for their commitment to water savings,” said Keith Van Der Maaten, district general manager. “Because of your efforts, we are meeting the Governor’s call for voluntary conservation, which helps mitigate the potential impact from shortages and rationing in the future.”

In October, the district’s board of directors declared a “Water Supply Shortage Watch” (Water Watch), the first stage in the district’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The action came on the heels of the state’s worsening drought conditions and signaled that the region’s reserves are being depleted. The Water Watch shortage level encourages customers to implement extraordinary voluntary conservation measures and asks residents and businesses to continue water use efficiency efforts to reduce usage by 10%. 

With California’s semi-arid climate, dry conditions are not unusual and drought is always on the horizon. In addition to proactive planning and investments in water use efficiency, the district has benefited tremendously from the adoption of water-smart behaviors by residents and businesses. Over the past several decades, district customers have adopted lifestyle changes and taken advantage of water-smart technology to save water each year. 

Laguna Beach County Gallardo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCWD

Jose Gallardo, LBCWD’s Water Use Efficiency Technician

“While we’ve seen precipitation these past few months, the state remains in moderate to severe drought,” said Van Der Maaten. “And, with two months left of the wet season, it likely won’t be enough to bring an end to the drought and water shortages.”

Reducing your water use can be accomplished with some simple water-smart behavioral changes such as:

–Turning off the water while brushing teeth and shaving, saving approximately three gallons per day.

–Shortening showers by one or two minutes, saving approximately five gallons per day.

–Using dishwashers and clothes washers only when full, saving approximately 15-50 gallons per day.

–Taking advantage of district rebate programs and replacing high water use fixtures and appliances.

–Installing pool covers, saving hundreds of gallons per year.

–Installing a smart sprinkler irrigation controller, saving approximately 40 gallons per day.

–Performing routine irrigation system checks to detect leaks, overspray and broken sprinkler heads, saving approximately 500 gallons per month.

–Planting native plants and using organic mulch to reduce evaporation, saving hundreds of gallons a year.

For information on rebates that residents and businesses may be eligible for, visit the district’s website at www.LBCWD.com, or contact the district’s Water Use Efficiency Department at 949.464.3116. The district’s Bruce Scherer Water-wise and Fire-safe demonstration garden, located at their headquarters in downtown Laguna Beach, is an excellent resource for residents and business owners who want to see or get additional information on California-friendly plants.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 19,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of Laguna Beach. The district’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

