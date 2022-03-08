NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Fair Game 030822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Arnold Hano to be remembered Saturday and his nearly 100 years of life

TOM MARCHAn invitation-planned event will take place this Saturday, March 12 from 2-3 p.m. to celebrate the life of Arnold Hano at the Neighborhood Congregational Church. The celebration will be emceed by Laguna Beach City Councilmember Toni Iseman.

Hano, who passed on October 24, 2021, was an editor, novelist and accomplished baseball journalist. He was perhaps best known for his A Day in the Bleachers, a critically acclaimed eyewitness account of Game 1 of the 1954 World Series when New York Giants centerfielder Willie Mays made what’s often called the greatest catch in baseball history. 

Arnold, who lived until 99, was a fixture in and around Laguna Beach until his final days.

Joining Iseman as speakers for the afternoon are Hano’s son Stephen, Jean Hastings Ardell, past City Councilmember Neil Fitzpatrick, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Larry Ulvestad, and Gary LeFebvre, who will speak on behalf of past City Councilmember Bob Gentry. Ed Merrilees will serve as the pianist.

Next will be an open mic, offering other attendees a one-minute remembrance opportunity, followed by a film “Celebrating the Life of Arnold Hano” by Jon Leonoudakis.

A reception then follows.

• • •

Last issue we told you about two local women who have been named to the USA Water Polo Women’s Team National that’s currently participating in Lima, Peru at the FINA Intercontinental Cup

Well, in our excitement discussing the team’s addition of Laguna Beach High School sophomore star Ava Knepper, we overlooked that Ava’s coach, Ethan Damato, was also selected as the national team’s head coach. 

Obviously, quite an honor.

Damato played and starred at LBHS while being named All-CIF back in 1999 and 2000. In 2008 he was named head coach for the Breakers and has led them to a number of successes over the years.

Joining them both is Genoa Rossi.

This week’s play serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FINA World League Super Final later this year. The four top teams will make it.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Republicans and Democrats combined to join forces Sunday in a “United in Peace” rally on Main Beach. Some 200 gathered wearing the blue and yellow colors to honor Ukraine and carried signs calling for peace.

Local GOP leader Emil Monda was instrumental in organizing the event after reaching out to local Democrats in an effort to rally the community in support of peace and freedom for Ukraine.

Several Ukrainians, including one young family who recently escaped the country prior to the outbreak of war, were on hand, along with a number of local dignitaries. They included Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss, along with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Passing cars added to the voices in this historic rally of solidarity by loudly honking their horns.

Fair Game protestors with signs SNL 3.8

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Democratic Club

Local GOP leader Emil Monda (left front) joins Democratic Club President Gwen McNallan (right front) in rally for peace in Ukraine

• • •

Laguna Forward is extending an invitation to residents to join their upcoming Community Open Forum, planned for next Wednesday, March 16 from 5-6 p.m. The guest speaker of the Zoom event is Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

The event is free and can be joined by going to http://us02web.zoom.us/j/82314023165.

Laguna Forward presents monthly forums with local decision makers with an attempt to create bridges between residents and city hall.

• • •

After a weather postponement pushed back Laguna Beach Little League’s 70th Anniversary Opening Day to Sunday, Riddle Field, in all its new glory, was rededicated to the community.

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf was on hand to do the honors, while players lined-up on the newly renovated infield that was surrounded by the nearly perfectly manicured green grass.

It was a perfect day at the “old” ballpark.

Fair Game players lining the field

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

After months of renovation work, players, coaches, parents and dignitaries gather for the Opening Day celebrations

• • •

Congrats to the different groups, the organizers, the participants and those gathered along the sidewalks, who made up Saturday’s glorious Patriots Day Parade. What a fun event!

Who doesn’t love the cadence and sounds of those marching bands, the voices of the many young people singing their hearts out along the way, the cars and even trolleys carrying the community’s noted dignitaries and all the other entries that were on hand to share their slice of belonging in this community?

Stu News may have had one of the smaller entries with our little blue T-bird but leave it to our business partner Shaena Stabler who emerged from a recent hiatus to greet loudly and proudly most of you along the way.

There’s no question, she loves this town! 

Fair Game blue Tbird SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Stu News editor Lana Johnson (front passenger seat) and business partner Shaena Stabler (sitting up high) happily wave their American flags along the parade route

 

