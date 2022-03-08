NewLeftHeader

clear sky

60.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Pageant of the Masters offers St. Patrick’s Day FP 030822

Pageant of the Masters offers St. Patrick’s Day special

We could all use a little luck of the Irish right now! In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, art buffs can strike gold with a limited-time ticket offer to the Pageant of the Masters 2022 production of “Wonderful World” running July 7 through September 2. Save some green with promo code PAT22 for $40 Pageant tickets in the Main Tier Side seating section – a $15 dollar savings per ticket. This offer is valid now through March 17 and is only redeemable for Monday through Thursday nights during the 2022 season. Pageant tickets are also season passes to this summer’s Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Purchase tickets at www.PageantTickets.com, or call 800.487.3378.

Pageant of the Masters artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBBC

The Pageant of the Masters St. Patrick’s Day special for “Wonderful World” is valid through March 17

“While we love our Irish traditions here at the Festival of Arts, instead of wearing green this St. Patrick’s Day we decided to SAVE our patrons some green,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “Entertaining for the entire family, this summer’s Pageant theme is a passport to distant lands, cultural celebrations and fascinating history. Several legendary international artists will be represented and re-created including Edvard Eriksen from Denmark and Japanese woodblock artist Chikanobu.”

 The Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Each evening during the summer season, classic and contemporary works of art are faithfully re-created with theatrical illusion and real people posing as living pictures. Transported through the theatrical art of living pictures, the Pageant sets sail in pursuit of seasonal festivities, ancient and modern, promising new surprises at every turn. Prepare to be amazed by the Pageant’s intoxicating blend of original music, storytelling, surprises and stage illusions in the 2022 production of Wonderful World

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.