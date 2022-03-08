NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 19  |  March 8, 2022

Guest Column

Have more acceptance: the secret to allowing life to unfold

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Hello Spiritual Warrior! If you find yourself resisting what is, this week’s column will help you to allow life to unfold with greater acceptance. 

Accepting this moment is a beautiful teacher on many different levels. It is the root and the foundation of many wisdom traditions including Buddhist compassion teachings, the Law of Least Effort and Christ Consciousness. But regardless of your orientation to these belief systems, we can always find personal evolution to allow life to unfold.

Here are three tips to allow life to unfold with greater grace and ease: 

ACCEPTING this moment is perfect, pure, whole and every moment that has led to this moment was exactly the way it was meant to be. Imagine…this moment is the magnificent culmination of all of your choices; every experience that has woven itself in, around and through you; and every one of the 31 million seconds that have ticked by in just this year alone. It couldn’t be any other way.

ACCEPTING that you are a divine being who is sealed in this human body for the span of a lifetime and that you have made choices and decisions throughout your life from your highest level of consciousness at the time. Even though there are choices you may regret or torture yourself about, they are carved in stone and we must accept them, forgive ourselves and make better choices in the future.

ACCEPTING others for what they are – not as we wish they would be. Allowing people’s differences, quirks, unique vibrations to just be and not necessarily fit into our box of how the world is supposed to be. Allow others to be as they are. 

Understanding these three levels of acceptance could keep us busy for several lifetimes, but these three tools will help you allow life to unfold as it is. Feel free to integrate it into your life and recognize that wherever you are, every moment of the past is carved in stone and for us to evolve our lives or improve our situation or find deeper fulfillment, we must own the moment and allow. 

Level two is where so many of us get stuck. We are our toughest critic and we know all the moments where we felt less than, or were sloppy, lazy, or casual with our decisions. We know when we were unsure of which road to take and we guessed “wrong.” We know where we could have been better, or stronger, or wiser, or more patient, or more truthful, or more engaged.

But in that moment, we didn’t know it…we didn’t have access to a crystal ball of consequences; or maybe we didn’t take the time to really explore the depth of our actions or choices. We have to make the best decisions with the information we have at the moment and allow life to unfold from there. 

It’s a big test in trust and acceptance! 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

