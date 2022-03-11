World folk musician Trevor Green takes FP 031122

World folk musician Trevor Green takes the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center stage on Saturday, March 19

By MARRIE STONE

When I first discovered Trevor Green, I knew little about him. I’d heard he played the didgeridoo, an instrument I’d only briefly been introduced to in college. I understood he approached music through a spiritual lens, one that drew from native ancestors in Australia and North America. And Rick Conkey, director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC), assured me Green was a cool guy with an incredible story.

Armed with only that, I spent nearly an hour with Green over the phone from his home in Hailey, Idaho (the same tiny town where I was born). His many stories became larger lessons about what the universe willingly shows us if only we take time to listen. Green’s quest to understand music became a larger journey than anything he could have anticipated. Still, music provided the pathway into those deeper conversations and explorations. He shared many of them with me.

Submitted photo

World folk rock musician Trevor Green will perform at the LBCAC on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

Our talk has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Stu News: I always enjoy hearing those early origin stories of artists and their childhood influences. Can you talk about growing up and the role music played?

Trevor Green: My folks listened to a lot of good music, so I was indoctrinated into classic rock. My father listened to Neil Young, Paul Simon, Hendrix.

Early on, he took me to my first Grateful Dead show. It changed the whole trajectory of my life. I must have been a junior because I’d just gotten my license. I remember driving my dad and his friends up to Los Angeles from Orange County. We were traveling northbound on the 405 and we drove past a bunch of cop cars going southbound, chasing a white Bronco.

SN: I was about to ask if you could set us in time, so that’s a great way to do it.

TG: I’ll forever be locked onto that date [June 17, 1994]. It’s easy to remember.

SN: What was it about the concert that changed you?

TG: I spent most of that night by myself, discovering the scene for the first time, and it opened my eyes to not only a different culture (especially being raised in Orange County), but the music, the experience, the ambiance. I was fascinated by that whole thing.

And it was around that time I picked up my father’s guitar, which laid around the house. I started mimicking songs I heard. I figured out Tom Petty’s “Free Falling,” which was super simple. I could hear the simplicity in it, so it was easy for me to map it out. I only needed three chords. So I taught myself just sitting in my room.

SN: I assume some high school and college bands followed?

TG: I didn’t really take it too seriously. I was in a couple bands in high school, like Allman Brothers cover bands. I had a natural ability with the guitar. It made sense to me. So without any formal training, I was able to jump in and improvise with a lot of different people.

I started a band in college when I was living in Chico, California called the Jolly Green Giant. That was the beginning of exploring music seriously. We played big orchard events where a bunch of folks went out into the orchards and had psilocybin parties. We provided the music and people just fluttered around the orchards for the evening. It was fun because it wasn’t a “show.”

To this day, it’s still interesting to me because I’ve always approached music in a way that felt similar to that first Dead experience. You have these facilitators pulling the strings and moving the energy around, instead of a band on a pedestal. So that was fun to play and explore sonically with the band. The listeners were so remote. They were hearing it, but they weren’t watching us on a stage. It took the ego out of it.

SN: I like this idea of the musician being more integrated into the larger experience, as opposed to standing on stage, performing for an audience. So, this would have been like 1998?

TG: It would have been 1998 through 2001. When I left college, I had a situation with one of my bandmates, a drummer, who was a heavy drinker. I remember feeling our potential was compromised because of the way he showed up. He was really damaged. I needed to unwind that because, relationship wise, I carried it heavy. So much so that I stopped playing music. Eventually, I started reinventing myself as a solo artist without knowing that’s what I was doing.

Submitted photo

Guided by spiritual instinct over ego, Green’s events are less about separating the audience from the musician and more about creating a common experience. He views himself more as facilitator than performer.

SN: It’s interesting how these major life shifts often come about in unintended ways. Were there any seemingly unrelated jobs or experiences that fed your music?

TG: Years later, I worked in a woods program for troubled youth. I played guitar around the campfire with the kids and used the guitar as a tool to speak to them without speaking. They all had deep trust issues. That was part of my issue too, deep down. To get to know them well, and have them trust me, I used it as a tool. Other counselors struggled to get relationships going with the kids, whereas I could reach them easily because they heard my voice through the guitar. That set the tone for how I wanted to use my music.

Within that year, a kid showed up from Canada. He came in with a backpack and a didgeridoo. I’d never played the instrument before. I was assigned to take him out on his first adventure – a three-day wilderness backpack trip – to assess him. It turned into a wonderful three days with this brilliant child who I still have a relationship with today. We played music together around a campfire, and once I heard the digeridoo, it all made sense. I detuned my guitar to match the key to the didgeridoo and realized that’s the sound I’d been looking for. I taught myself how to play the didgeridoo and built a handmade stand so I could play the guitar and the instrument together. Then I started drumming with my feet, and it all came together through that experience.

SN: That’s amazing. So this troubled kid helped you find your own path back to music.

TG: After a year of working at a similar troubled youth camp in Hawaii, I realized the attention needed to really work with these kids had to be full. You’re in or not. Otherwise, you’re doing a disservice to them. I recognized how much I wanted to go back to music.

I returned to the mainland, recorded my first record and, after eight years of establishing my solo career, I reluctantly ran a crowdfunding campaign, figuring I might raise a few thousand bucks. I ended up raising $60,000. That made it possible to set up a 25-show tour on the east coast of Australia.

SN: I’ve read what a profound experience Australia became for you.

TG: My selfish goal was to make it to the Northern Territory and meet with Djalu Gurruwiwi (click here for information) who’s the Yolngu elder of the Gälpu clan and study the digeridoo, or yidaki as they call it in the Yolngu language.

I knew it was a sacred instrument. It had a lot of history to it. I felt like I needed to understand it, especially as a western white kid who grew up in Orange County. Something told me I had to study this thing.

The money also allowed me to take my family on tour. My two children, and my wife at the time, did the tour together. About halfway through, we got an invitation to meet with Djalu. I was trying to manifest this meeting without forcing it. Selfishly, in the back of my mind, it was all I could think about.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Though Green is a self-taught guitarist, he studied the didgeridoo with Djalu Gurruwiwi, known worldwide for his skill as a player, maker and spiritual keeper of the didgeridoo

SN: Almost like a spiritual calling to this man.

TG: That’s another cool story. Before we left for Australia, I was playing in Portland, Oregon. The next morning, we were invited to a breakfast. Folks were tying frame drums and the woman facilitating that morning mentioned her son was a digeridoo player and had plans to go to Australia. This was a dream of his – he’d purchased his ticket. A week before he was scheduled to go, he took his life.

His mother and I had this magical experience together. I asked if I could play for her and I gave her a sound bath. It turned into this really emotional experience. She gave me a big hug, looked at me, and said, “Will you take my son’s ashes to Australia?” I didn’t know what was involved, what kind of permits. We figured it out. But I had no idea where to release him. She told me, “You’ll know where he’s supposed to go.” We released him in a ceremony with Djalu, which turned into this magical experience leading me in a direction I had no idea was coming.

We tried our best to capture what we could along the way, because I felt a duty to offer these experiences back to the people who sent us there. So we made a short documentary film that tells this story.

But one of the most beautiful experiences that came out of it for me – we landed an invitation to have a traditional Australian meal with this man who grew up as an aboriginal in the Northern Territory and didn’t speak much English. At the end of the meeting I asked him, “Do you think I should take my children with us up there?” Because it’s very unpredictable. It’s a reservation lifestyle. There’s a fair amount of crime and abuse, it’s a whole different world. Aside from the beauty there, you could meet a medicine man who will take you on your deepest journey. But you could also meet some guy who’s very dangerous.

He looked me in the eyes and said, “The reason you’ve come here is to take your children.” It still chokes me up when I think about it. I knew then that trip was such a bigger picture than I thought. This instrument came into my life, and I needed to honor it. I always took music as a sacred thing, but it was more expansive than that. When he said that, it blew it out into this cosmic…I don’t even have a word for it. But it was something much bigger than the music.

SN: How old were your kids?

TG: Probably seven and nine. This was in 2015 or 2016.

SN: It sounds like a moving experience for them, too.

TG: Well, that’s another interesting story. So, my son broke his leg early in the tour. It was this intense moment in the middle of nowhere – there were no hospitals. But it ended up manifesting in this awesome way, even though it was incredibly difficult for him to maneuver in a full leg cast, especially in the Northern Territories. It was like 100 degrees with humidity.

When we arrived, they immediately called a ceremony for my son. It opened up the possibilities of what was going to happen there, right out of the gate. Another sign that these things happen if you don’t fight them.

Submitted photo

Green brings his rich experiences from the Northern Territory of Aboriginal Australia and the Navajo traditions of Northern America to his audiences

SN: I imagine some amazing music came out of this time.

TG: Right. We recorded a record on the backside. I’d saved a good portion of the crowd fund to put towards making a record when we came home. We ended up going out to Joshua Tree. I was heavily inspired by the year leading up to this experience, and then I finished a good portion of the music while touring through Australia.

SN: Remind me if you grew up with any sort of spiritual background, or did this all come to you as an adult?

TG: It came more as an adult. And, honestly, it came mostly as I started exploring music and inside that space music provided.

I grew up a Catholic kid. But it wasn’t until I picked up the guitar and went down to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands. I sat there with my guitar and played. I felt this wonderful source of energy there that was inspiring. It fed the inspiration for a ton of my songs – the songs became the story keepers. I remember writing that at the wetlands.

It wasn’t long after that they tried to develop the wetlands and put these big homes there. In the excavation process, they pulled out these ancient tools that looked like small sprocket wheels carved from stone that were very sacred. So it clearly was a sacred site to some degree, whether or not it was a burial ground. But I remember feeling drawn to that area, sitting on that plot of land and feeling like the song story keeper.

I wanted to know more about the natives who lived there because I could feel it coming through the music, but I had no ties to any sort of indigenous connections. I remember praying one day down there for some sort of guidance in that realm.

Submitted photo

A chance meeting with a Navajo elder, a traditional grass dancer, changed the trajectory of Green’s music

SN: So, it sounds like you took those native experiences in Australia and looked for ways to connect them to the indigenous culture here?

TG: Right. That leads into another story. When my daughter was one, she drowned. They call it a near-drowning. But she flatlined in a drowning in a koi pond I’d built. We spent two weeks in the hospital. By a miracle, she fully came back.

Through our community, somebody contacted me and offered to come to our home and do a clearing ceremony. I didn’t know what a clearing ceremony was, but I thought it sounded interesting. He said he was a native Diné Navajo. I took him up on it.

One night, this big Navajo shows up at my door with a cedar wood chest in his hand, introduces himself and asks if he can make his way around the property and out by the koi pond. He was there for about 45 minutes and didn’t speak to me at all. I let him wander about. Then before he left, he gave me a hug and asked if he could brush me down. I didn’t know any of these ceremonial terms. So he did this eagle feather staging ceremony at the front door. Then he pulled out this eagle bone whistle and blew it three times like a foot away from my face. I remember feeling like a freight train was going through my forehead. It was really intense. Then he gave me a hug and left.

A month later, I reached out to my friend who introduced us and said I’d love to meet that guy again. I felt like there was more conversation I needed to have. We spent the next seven years on the road together. He helped me with my music. He was a traditional grass dancer and, at certain performances, he came out in full regalia to do grass dance. So, the nature of my music started to move in this interesting direction. I gained more native wisdom. It was much bigger than myself. I don’t call it my music. I call it the music. It moves through me, but I don’t know what it is or where it comes from.

SN: So you’re a solo performer. Do you ever perform with anyone else?

TG: I’d say 80% of the time I do solo shows. Occasionally I can change it up. I toured with a violist for two years. But this show in Laguna will be solo.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Green has performed around Laguna Beach at the Cliff Restaurant, Mozambique, the Sawdust Festival, the LBCAC and Heisler Park (shown here) for more than 10 years

SN: Let’s talk about Laguna. How did you meet Rick Conkey?

TG: When I moved back from Hawaii and committed myself to music again, my partner and I were walking in downtown Huntington and saw a street performer at the Tuesday night market. She suggested I try that, but it didn’t seem like anything I’d ever do. Eventually, reluctantly, I started performing down there. For five years, I played on that street corner almost every Tuesday night and built up enough money to buy my touring van. The whole thing was a massive blessing.

A woman saw me playing downtown and said she was hosting Kelp Fest, which was on Main Beach in Laguna. This was maybe 10 years ago. She asked me to play, so while I was playing on the beach, this guy comes up and says he digs what I’m doing and asks if I’d like to play somewhere in Laguna. That was Rick.

From then on I played the Cliff every other weekend, then the Sawdust, then Mozambique. I was a regular there for many years. Now I call Laguna my Southern California home [Green lives in Hailey, Idaho near Sun Valley]. It was the community that understood what I was like. They received my music in a beautiful way.

SN: I love the open-minded culture around Laguna. Especially within places like the Sawdust Festival.

TG: I knew Laguna was my home when I played the Sawdust Festival for the first time. One day, all the artists closed their booths and came up to the stage. It was like a shutdown of the Sawdust with all the artists standing there. Then after the performance I was gifted all this art from the vendors. That was magical. I thought, “I want to see those people again.”

That set the tone for me to understand Laguna is a welcoming place for me. Every place has changed a little bit, but Laguna is unique. Because the music through the years has always been…I use the word struggle loosely…but because it doesn’t fall into any genre. It’s not country, it’s not pop, it’s just this mashup. I don’t know what to call it. World folk rock. But if you talked to a marketing expert, they can’t do anything with that. Maybe that’s why Laguna was such a fascinating, welcoming community. They understood that eclectic part of it.

SN: You definitely nailed Laguna’s ethos. So when did you play at the LBCAC last?

TG: I’ve played there maybe four times now. The last time I played there was over the summer last year.

It’s become one of my favorite little places to play. It’s a cool spot. I’m a huge fan of the listening room experience and that space really does provide it.

SN: Any sneak peeks into what the audience can expect this time?

TG: Basically, it’s a multi-instrumental thing. I will definitely be playing guitars, the digeridoo, and when I say “drum” I have a percussive pad I built that sits at my feet. So I drum with my feet.

SN: I imagine it’s nice to be back to live music after the disruption of the pandemic.

TG: It’s pretty fascinating to me, having worked the industry for many years. I used to be doing 170 shows every year. It was a full-time thing and I was laser focused. Now, within the past three years, I don’t tour anymore. I just pick one show and go.

Touring was hard, especially with my children. I’ve noticed that since I took this new approach, I feel a balance in my life. And it translates to a feeling in the music. I recognize there are so many things in this world I love and I couldn’t participate in them because I was too busy with the music. To make that match feel right with my family feels really good. I like having this different perspective on it all.

Submitted photo

Trevor Green has found an affinity with Laguna audiences, who appreciate the eclectic range of his work

For more information about the event, visit the LBCAC website at www.lbculturalartscenter.org. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30.