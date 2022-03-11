NewLeftHeader

clear sky

67.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 031122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Extra hour of sun starting on Sunday!       

Dennis 5Just a quick reminder one more time: Daylight Savings begins this coming Sunday when we turn our time pieces ahead by one hour, so it won’t get dark until at least 7:30 p.m. The sun is getting higher in the sky each day. As you well know by now, it’s not the sun that’s moving, rather the Earth tilts a bit more to the south each day. Around June 21, our longest day occurs with 14 hours and 26 minutes of possible sun time with a sunrise at 5:42 a.m. and a sunset at 8:08 p.m. Using Main Beach as a vantage point, the sun now sets over the water, having cleared the northernmost tip of Catalina, and it won’t set behind Catalina again until around October 8.

Speaking of sunshine, there will be no shortage of that for the remainder of this week and possibly beyond as the stubborn Eastern Pacific high continues to run the show. It will pretty much block any incoming moisture-laden lows from plowing through here as we’re hard pressed to finish the season with even seven inches – which is just a hair over half our normal output for a whole year. We’re still locked in at 6.22, and with the winter’s end fast approaching. The wave drought is getting beyond ridiculous with more than 94% of the days recording surf of three feet or less. All this shortage of moisture and surf is a direct result of the enemy, La Niña.

Here in California, we don’t possess the atmospheric dynamics as a rule, but there have been a few exceptions with an occasional EF-0 or even a few EF-1. One twister measured EF-2 east of Fresno during that wild and crazy El Niño fueled winter of 1983. Little or no damage was reported as the storm touched down in uninhabited farmland. 

There was one EF-1 reported in Fountain Valley during that dramatic winter. The twister was on the ground for about eight minutes and it did mess up some roofs of industrial buildings with some damage, but no casualties were reported. We also get a few waterspouts just off our coast at some point during the winter months, but they seldom make landfall. One major exception was the EF-1 that made landfall just south of the Aliso Beach Pier on Thanksgiving Day in 1981, tearing up some roofs of a few homes just south of the pier before dissipating as it crossed PCH and encountered steep terrain just a couple of blocks inland from PCH.

It’s been a while since we had a year with 20 or more inches of rain here in Laguna. The last time was the 2010-11 season with 20.20 inches with a large chunk of that falling during the week leading up to Christmas Day. In just five days’ time, we got drenched with a whopping 11.65 inches, a result of a strong atmospheric river event. These rivers contain 25 times more moisture than your standard Pacific low-pressure system. The Pacific Northwest is about to get hammered by such an event. Stay tuned on that one.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the extra hour of sun. ALOHA!

 

