 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Celebrate Women’s History Month 031122

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Bare Bones playreadings

Bare Bones Theatre invites the public to a reading of The Storehouse, a play about Harriet Beecher Stowe and Harriet Jacobs, on Tuesday, March 22 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the reading begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Photos courtesy of LBCAC

Veltria Roman portrays Harriet Jacobs in “The Storehouse”

Based on a true story, The Storehouse by Joanna Castle Miller, contrasts the life experiences of two of America’s earliest female authors: Harriet Beecher Stowe (Uncle Tom’s Cabin) and Harriet Jacobs (Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl) as both seek to publish their stories of slavery in the American South. “This play presents an inventive and fascinating drama about women, race, privilege and how history is made,” said Bare Bones co-producer Lojo Simon, who directs the reading.

Actor Ava Burton is featured in “The Storehouse”

The Storehouse features actors Ava Burton as Stowe and Veltria Roman as Jacobs. The actors also play multiple other roles. A post-play conversation will be hosted by Laguna resident and high school history tutor Cindy Waldman, who will lead the audience in a conversation about these fascinating women and the challenges they faced in publishing their writing prior to the US Civil War.

Bare Bones Playreadings debuted at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center in February to a packed house and an appreciative audience. “Last night’s event was a smashing success,” said patron Ken Aubuchon after the February event. “I felt privileged to be there and look forward eagerly to the next one.”

A performance of Sheila Silver’s play All the Adams in the World, about her relationship with her son who has autism, is slated for April 26.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $50 for VIP. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

