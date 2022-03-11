NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

The Laguna Board of REALTORS 031122

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® continues to show their community support

The 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade was on Saturday, March 5. The theme this year was “Toward Community and Unity.” The Laguna Board of REALTORS® members once again participated in the parade as REALTORS and Affiliated Business Partners continue to support community events and show their hometown pride.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBOR

2021 REALTOR® of the Year, Gilda Duhs of Coldwell Banker Realty, rode in Steve Alderson’s 1958 Jaguar convertible during the parade

In the parade, a 1958 Jaguar convertible owned by Steve Alderson took First Place in the Classic Car category and carried the 2021 REALTOR® of the Year, Gilda Duhs of Coldwell Banker Realty. The second vehicle carried the 2021 Affiliate of the Year, Ellie Ortiz of Laguna Legal. 

Click on photo for a larger image

2021 Affiliate of the Year, Ellie Ortiz of Laguna Legal

In addition, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® took Second Place in the Floats-Commercial category.

Walking with big smiles, waving flags and adorned in red, white and blue, the REALTORS® and Affiliated Business Partners demonstrated to their friends and neighbors their community spirit as they greeted the crowds along the parade route. Back by popular demand, a couple of creative wearable cardboard houses and one wearable moving truck was submitted as their entry in the parade.

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® continues to give back to their community by volunteering for many organizations such as the Laguna Food Panty, Waymakers Youth Shelter, Glennwood House, Susie Q Senior Center, Boys and Girls Club and many more.

 

