 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

55th Annual Patriots Day Parade celebrates 031122

55th Annual Patriots Day Parade celebrates our community, freedoms

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

55th Annual Patriots banner.jpg 4177

Click on photo for a larger image

Patriots Day Parade-themed banner “Toward Community and Unity,” was proudly carried by two Laguna Beach girl scouts

Because everyone loves a parade, especially the Patriots Day Parade, we wanted to share more photos of this long-waited community celebration, that took place on Saturday, March 5. 

 According to Parade treasurer, Sandi Werthe, “The Parade committee wants to thank everyone for being a part of our parade, either as an entry or a spectator. We were so pleased that everyone enjoyed being there after a two-year absence. We’ll see you on March 4, 2023 for our 56th Parade.” 

55th Annual Patriots veterans.jpg 4207

Click on photo for a larger image

South Orange County Vietnam Veterans

55th Annual Patriots 3rd Marine.jpg 4188

Click on photo for a larger image

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band member, Miramar

55th Annual Patriots LBPD 4573

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach PD Officers in their “decorated” police car

55th Annual Patriots firefighter 4546

Click on photo for a larger image

A Laguna Beach Firefighter waves to the crowd

55th Annual Patriots Bluebell 4527parade

Click on photo for a larger image

Pamela Knudsen, a Bluebell Foundation for Cats representative, shows her patriotism

55th Annual Patriots Garden Club 4465

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Garden Club adorned their car with floral pizzazz

55th Annual Patriots Clown.jpg 4357

Click on photo for a larger image

This lively clown is embellished in stars and stripes

55th Annual Patriots Thurston band.jpg 4256

Click on photo for a larger image

The Thurston Middle School Band serenaded bystanders

55th Annual Patriots spectators 4516

Click on photo for a larger image

These spectators are decked out in their finest red, white and blue

Editor’s Note: If you missed Stu News’ Parade coverage on Tuesday, here’s the link to view it.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

