 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Assemblymember discusses wildfires 031122

Assemblymember discusses wildfires, emergency preparedness with city committee

By SARA HALL

With the embers of last month’s Emerald Fire barely cool, wildfire prevention and suppression were the hot topics during a local committee meeting this week featuring a state representative.

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) spoke during the Monday (March 7) Laguna Beach Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee meeting on topics related to state activities relevant to disaster prevention, planning and preparedness. She also wanted to hear what was top of mind for the EDPC members, so her office can continue to partner with the city on related programs. 

“When we think about emergency and preparedness, my goodness, think about the last couple of years in California: Deadly wildfires, severe drought, thousand-year floods,” Petrie-Norris said, “it does really feel like sometimes we are living through a disaster movie.”

At the state level, they are making historic investments in climate resilience trying to stave off future disasters before they begin, she said. Investments include shoring up the water infrastructure, better prevention and response to wildfires and preparing the coastal communities for sea level rise. 

“We know that the next emergency, the next disaster is just around the corner for our state,” Petrie-Norris said. “That is true in our own backyard as well.”

Assemblymember discusses wildfires screenshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Screenshot by Sara Hall

A screenshot of Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris speaking during the virtual EDPC meeting on March 7

On the wildfire front, they are investing $1.2 billion over the next two years, she confirmed. 

Petrie-Norris also helped secure $4.5 million in the state budget in 2019 for an Orange County Fire Authority program that brought aerial military-grade tech to wildfire response, she explained. The system essentially brings real-time mapping and real-time predictive modeling to the first responders on the ground, she added. 

After a two-year pilot program, it’s now in the governor’s budget to be rolled out across California. It was recently deployed during the Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach last month.

“So that our first responders can understand where the fire is and where it’s going, and better deploy personnel and resources to respond,” she said. 

She has also worked with city staff, neighboring cities, and former mayor and current Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen (who also attended Monday’s EDPC meeting) on fuel modification programs. After years of work, the California Coastal Commission approved a fuel mod plan for the Hobo-Aliso Canyon areas on Wednesday (March 9).

EDPC member Tom Gibbs hoped that Petrie-Norris’ priorities are reflected in other assemblymembers and throughout state government.

Fires are now happening during winter, Gibbs pointed out, referencing several recent brush fires and the Emerald Fire. The 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise could happen in Laguna Beach, or in any community.

“Our number one threat to lives and property in the state of California is fire,” Gibbs said. 

The two key problems are fuel modification and undergrounding utilities, he said, and both should be state priorities. Although there hasn’t been an official cause of the Emerald Fire, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was utilities, Gibbs said. 

“We have a ticking time bomb in this state and it’s going to cost people’s lives and properties,” Gibbs said. “It’s devastating.”

This has been an ongoing issue with the city, Petrie-Norris said. They’ve continued to get feedback that because the wires and poles are owned by utility companies, the responsibility to underground them has to start with them. She’s actually been blocked when she’s advocated some budget dollars to undergrounding.

PG&E recently announced their intention to embark on a $25 billion project to underground thousands of miles of wires in high-risk wildfire hazard zones in Northern California.

As they begin to see movement from PG&E on that front, Petrie-Norris said it gives them leverage at the state level to push on Southern California Edison and other providers to make investments to do the same.

It’s definitely a priority and something they continue to push on, she said, although they haven’t been able to get traction on it yet.

Assemblymember discusses wildfires Emerald Fire

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach in February

Committee members and Petrie-Norris also discussed ensuring communities with the highest threat level (of wildfire or other disasters) receive the funding allocated for related programs and the backlog of programs waiting to be funded. 

A problem at the state level is everything has to go through CalFire and they have a backlog on what to do with the money, said EDPC member David Horne. 

Horne is also a board member on the California Fire Safe Council, which has worked with CalFire on a number of bills and programs, he explained. 

“It’s being bogged down,” he said. 

It’s public money, so they can’t be reckless with spending it, but at the same time they seem to be a lot slower about prevention than suppression, Horne said. 

“(They need to) keep the two going simultaneously,” he said. 

The prevention programs are definitely needed, Horne added. 

There have been similar observations and proposals by others about potentially dividing the department, with one side focused on prevention and forest health, Petrie-Norris noted. 

“While prevention and response/suppression do go hand-in-hand, perhaps we would see more progress and more effective strategies being deployed on a wider scale if you had somebody who woke up each and every day and that was their number one priority,” Petrie-Norris said.

It’s a bigger discussion, but there have been conversations about it, she added. 

Assemblymember discusses wil dfires houses and hills

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Houses and hills in Laguna Beach

City staff will be going over all of the city priorities with Petrie-Norris in a few weeks, noted City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, who also attended the March 7 EDPC meeting. They’ve been working with her staff to try and ensure Laguna Beach receives as much state funding and grant opportunities as they can for big projects and programs, she added. 

They are focused on getting their fair share, Whalen agreed. 

“As we saw a couple of weeks ago at 4:15 in the morning, we live in a very dangerous place,” Whalen said. “Despite all the work we’ve all done, there’s always more to be done.”

In other disaster preparedness issues, there has also been work to prepare for sea level rise, or as she calls it, “the slow-moving tsunami,” Petrie-Norris said. 

It’s another top priority, and she helped secure $500 million in funding in last year’s budget for habitat restoration and coastal resilience programs.

“We know that building climate resilience and improving our abilities to both prevent (and) also to respond to, disasters – climate-related or otherwise – are more and more important with every passing year,” Petrie-Norris said. 

Petrie-Norris is currently working with the Scripps Institution on AB 2734, which would fund research on coastal cliff landslides and erosion in Orange County. The aim would be to create an early warning system to detect flooding, coastal bluff collapses and other climate change-driven events.

A lot of this money is just beginning to roll out into programs, she noted. 

“I can guarantee that I will be watching that closely,” Petrie-Norris said, “to ensure that we bring every dollar that we can here to Orange County and here to our community,” Petrie-Norris said. 

Dupuis also shared city updates with the committee about emergency management/disaster prevention activities, including readout on relevant topics from the March 4 Council Strategic Planning Workshop and “lessons learned” from the February 10 Emerald Fire.

Samuel Turley, a field representative for Petrie-Norris’ office, also attended the meeting. 

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

