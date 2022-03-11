NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 20  |  March 11, 2022

Riddle Field opens to fanfare for rededication and Opening Day

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Little League Baseball returned to Riddle Field on Sunday, March 6, with the pomp & circumstance deserving of an institution celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Current and former players, parents and local dignitaries joined in for the festivities. The day also marked the completion of a major overhaul to Riddle Field that began last Fall.

Riddle Field Peter Blake

Kids wait at the backstop excited about the fun ahead, with Councilmember Peter Blake, in the middle, looking on

Through multiple community donations and a matching grant from the city, some $200,000 was raised and put toward improvements. Specifically, sod replacement, a completely new infield skin, new warning track, and base anchors and a pitching mound were completed. Additionally, the field’s irrigation system was also entirely revamped.

Several local families, led by the Offield Family Foundation, made the field improvements possible.

The event was delayed several days from its original opening day plans of Friday, March 4, because of wind and the threat of rain.

But when the time came Sunday, it was a day all could comfortably enjoy.

A players’ parade began the festivities as youth from all ages, many in their uniform tops, walked around the field and waved Riddle Field green flags.

Riddle Field players parade

Kids of all ages walk the outfield grass enjoying the splendor of the revamped Riddle Field

Smiles all around appeared to be the norm for the day.

Once the parade concluded, it was time for remarks from some of the dignitaries on hand, including Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, who was instrumental in working with city leadership to earmark funds for the project.

Riddle Field Mayor Sue Kempf

Mayor Sue Kempf makes her remarks for the rededication and Opening Day

Nothing says baseball and opening day more than someone throwing out the first pitch. In Sunday’s case, there were two first pitches.

The first one was thrown by Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jesse Schmidt. It wasn’t the sergeant’s first time on a baseball diamond. In 2003, Sgt. Schmidt was drafted in the 10th round by the San Francisco Giants. He played seven years before moving on to his career in law enforcement. 

He has worked for 12 years with the LBPD.

Riddle Field Schmidt

Former professional baseball player and now with the LBPD, Sgt. Jesse Schmidt rubs up the ball before throwing out his first pitch

Not to be outdone, next up was Laguna Beach Fire Division Chief Api Weinert who was tasked with throwing out the second first pitch.

And, although the chief’s resume didn’t include a professional baseball career, his form, including a high leg kick on his wind-up (ala Juan Marichal), demonstrated nearly perfect form.

Riddle Field Weinert

LBFD Division Chief Api Weiner winds and delivers!

An opening exhibition game, between a Rotary-sponsored team and a VFW-sponsored team followed the afternoon’s festivities. But prior to that, both teams lined up along the infield, one team between first and second and the other between second and third.

The teams were surrounded with representatives from the VFW Local Post 5868.

Riddle Field teams lining up

Team VFW lines up between second and third, Team Rotary lines between first and second, as members of the VFW Local Post 5868 present the colors

 And, in case anyone is fooled thinking Riddle Field just represents a quaint little baseball field, don’t be. Two local age-group teams showed up proudly displaying their Championship pennants.

Riddle Field Junior Division

The 2021 banner speaks for itself with the ELEV8’s Junior Division CA District Championship pennant

And finally, the MJ Group were also champions, winning the AAA Division California District 55 Tournament of Champions.

Riddle Field AAA Division 55

Proof that winning starts young in Laguna Beach

Here’s wishing a season filled with success and health. Oh, and enjoy the new digs at Riddle Field and thanks to all of those who made it possible.

 

