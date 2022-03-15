NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 031522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Hello, Daylight Savings! 

Dennis 5Welcome to Daylight Savings! Sunrise here on Sunday occurred at 7:05 a.m. and sunset was at 6:58 p.m. That meant it wouldn’t get totally dark until around 7:45 p.m. Yippee!

Local weather has been on a real winning streak with lots of sunshine and mild days with clear, cool, crisp nights. Daytime highs are well up into the 60s with overnight lows in the chilly mid 40s for the most part, so we’re smiling. 

However, most of the rest of the Continental U.S. is having a really rough time – in just about every state but California, they’re getting an atmospheric river up in the gloomy depressing Pacific Northwest with up to a half-foot of rain with winds up to 60mph in some parts of Washington. 

A Polar Vortex is sinking its bitterly cold bite way into the Gulf States with freezing overnight lows as far south as central Florida at Latitude 28 degrees north! The Northeast is digging out from whiteout conditions spoiling yet another weekend where they can’t buy a decent weekend ever. Of course, it clears up on Monday morning when it’s time to go back to the morbid 9 to 5 grind. You couldn’t pay me enough to live in that hellhole ever!

Wind chills in the Midwest and East are as cold as 10 below zero here in the middle of March with yet another heavy snow event getting ready to invade that area. Personally, I wouldn’t be able to handle being cooped up for months on end much less two days. But you see, I’m a Southern California native, so I’m beyond spoiled by our relatively benign climate having spent nearly my entire life surfing, biking, hiking and dancing. I go bananas with cabin fever when I’m cooped up after only three days. 

Three straight days of rain here in Laguna is quite rare, but after three days I’ll really want to get on the mountain bike, so I figured out a way to get out there anyway. Why not just put a wetsuit and a pair of old tennis shoes on and a hat to keep the rain out of my face and I’m all set! I’ll stay out of the water as there’s a lot of rain runoff and bacteria to deal with, but I’m used to riding my bike at least 50 or more miles a week even at my age. 

With all the outdoor stuff I’m into, that might be why I’m the same weight – around 150 pounds – as I was in high school. Let’s face it, beach people are generally the fittest with slender tan bodies the year round. No small wonder as it can be as warm as 80 in mid-January here at water’s edge, so locals are doing outdoor stuff year ‘round. I’m surrounded by pretty-looking people everywhere here, whereas in a place like Cornhole, Kansas, three out of four people are severely obese and pasty white. I hope I’m not being too harsh here, because we’re all God’s children, but like I said, it is what it is and that’s why we live here

Have a happy, safe and healthy week, ALOHA

 

