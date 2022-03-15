NewLeftHeader

“Art in Public Places” – Have a Home Run Day by Randy Morgan

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Have a Home Run Day was created by local artist Randy Morgan in honor of Skipper Carrillo and dedicated on July 17, 2020, which was Skipper’s 82nd birthday. It was commissioned and donated by all the Friends of the Skipper in recognition of his unique role as baseball’s ambassador of goodwill. Skipper is an avid baseball fan, collector of baseball memorabilia and has been a Laguna Beach High School and local Little League volunteer for more than 50 years. 

Click on photo for a larger image

The sculpture is located on the corner of Glenneyre Street and Park Avenue 

This project was a long time in the making – it took seven years from inception to installation. At the time of the sculpture’s dedication, Morgan said, “The statue captures the smiling Skipper, waving his arms and yelling his mantra…‘have a home run day’ (how many times have we seen him do it!). A donor plaque and a plaque telling Skipper’s life story will also be placed at the site, fulfilling a promise made to Skipper and his family to create the monument.” 

Morgan is a renowned master sculpture, who for more than 40 years has worked as an architectural artist. His work is sought after by developers, architects, art collectors and the eclectic homeowners alike. He is the creator of the Waterman’s Wall and the Laguna Panorama, which are the two largest art pieces in Laguna. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Skipper celebrated his 82nd birthday on the day of the dedication in 2020 

Morgan’s talents were first recognized at 5 years of age by his teacher when she entered his “Painting of a Horse” at the LA County Fair where it won 1st place and a blue ribbon. As a child, Morgan’s father brought home large rolls of paper from his print shop. Morgan spent hours drawing breathtaking landscapes and detailed portraits of his sports heroes, cowboys and Indians.

Later on, Carl Abel, a world-renowned wood carver in Laguna, took an interest in Morgan’s artistic sense and taught him the ancient art. In 1975, Morgan took a life-changing trip to Mexico where he studied art and was drawn to the works of Diego Rivera and Jorge Orosco. Over the next several years, Morgan combined Abel’s techniques with his own evolving artistic sense and newfound love for bronze casting and soon found his works gracing residential, commercial and public arenas throughout the world.

His works are inspired by his love for history, nature and unique art mediums.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Friends of the Skipper funded the statue 

The Friends of the Skipper includes five groups: St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, The Skipper Carrillo Scholarship Fund, all the sports teams at Laguna Beach High School, the Skipper Carrillo Statue Fund, many private donors and all the friends of Skipper Carrillo. 

According to Morgan, numerous people over the years helped raise money and were instrumental in bringing the project to fruition, including the Arts and Planning Commissions and a trust created by Philo Smith to raise funds for the sculpture. Smith, Morgan, Coleman Raffo, Forest & Ocean Gallery owner Ludo Liederitz and Katy Moss serve as trustees. Michael Byrne, owner of Roux and The Saloon, held multiple fundraisers. Liederitz at the Forest & Ocean Gallery served as the director of the entire effort for fundraising and managing the project along with Morgan.

Click on photo for a larger image

Skipper is known for his greeting, “Have a home run day”

Longtime Laguna Beach dentist Mark Judy and Diane Riegler (the Judy Family) donated the site on property they own. Ryan Singer, son of the late architect Mark Singer, donated his architectural services for the project, which was built by contractor Bob Roper, who got all the approvals and donated his services.

This is the 51st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 150 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

