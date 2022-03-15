NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

BGCLB staff member participating in Campaign 031522

BGCLB staff member participating in Campaign to Gain asks for help in restoring preschool

Campaign to Gain is an annual peer to peer fundraiser for volunteers, members, parents, staff and the community to raise funds for programs and scholarships at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB).

Campaign to Gain asks that you share your stories about how the club has made a positive impact on your life or family. Then participants share it with their friends and family. Thus far, participants have raised $7,831.

BGCLB staff kids

The BGCLB preschool was closed for more than two months due to water damage

This past winter, the BGCLB preschool was forced to close for more than two months for water damage repairs caused by a winter storm. Jonathan Navarrete, a staff member, is raising funds to help cover some of the repair costs. Help him reach his goal and give a gift today. This week you can double your impact by giving a gift to his page.

“Our preschool had to close for 2 and 1/2 months due to water damage restoration,” Navarrete said. “It was a struggle to find a company for the repairs within our timeframe and budget. We had delays with the availability of construction crews and materials. During this time, our preschool students and families were displaced. We provided our preschool families with weekly updates with full transparency. About 80% of our students are on scholarship. We are one of the most affordable preschools in the area, offering hours from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. We need help making up for the costs of the repairs. No donation is too small; every little bit helps! We greatly appreciate your support!”

To donate to the preschool restoration, go to Navarrete’s page at www.mightycause.com/story/Bgclbpreschool.

 

