Guest Column

How to release what no longer serves you

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Hello, Spiritual Seeker. Here’s an important question for you, where have you been holding on too tightly? Where can you let go? This week, we’ll practice letting go of what no longer serves you. 

Like the daily practice of meditation – the process of lessening our resistance includes surrendering, accepting, detaching and then trusting that this moment is THE moment – bringing our awareness to the fluidity and evolutionary nature of life. This is what it means to practice letting go. 

When we oppose what is flowing into us, we are saying NO to the universe. We are denying our most divine nature. When we resist, we suddenly put an end to infinite possibilities.

And so of course, it would follow that when we resist letting go, we are also denying the Universe. 

There are many lessons (and growing pains) along the journey of our life, which may contribute to the underlying challenge that makes us reluctant to trust and welcome the unknown. 

But we can shift that non-nourishing mindset very easily and quickly by beginning the processing of ALLOWING ourselves to receive what’s being offered to us right now. 

But if your hand is tightly clenched in a fist holding onto something, it’s incapable of receiving. When you resist letting go, there is only one outcome that you are carving into the moment. 

Simply by opening yourself to another outcome rather than one, life expands, new possibilities arise, and your choices become liberating as fear and constriction drift away. You can practice letting go just one thing to get this new momentum moving.

Give up grasping and see things as they are 

Miracles often appear when we least expect them…when we are innocent and vulnerable to the next moment. The magic of life surges into us when we remain open without expectation and are willing to listen without assuming that we know how the universe is supposed to unfold. 

As the Seventh Dalai Lama wrote, “All things found in the world and beyond are illusions created by one’s own concepts. Grasping at them but further distorts perception. Give up grasping and see things as they are.” 

So, this week, let’s give up grasping…let’s give up fear…let’s give up RESISTING…let’s truly practice LETTING GO! The best is yet to come. 

I am so grateful that you keep showing up, keep doing your best and I hope you know how valued you are as a member of this community.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

