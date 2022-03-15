NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival 031522

Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival scheduled for March 26

The Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival, taking place on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) quad is entirely student-driven and is affiliated with the LBHS Model United Nations (LBIMUN) class, which is also holding its annual conference in conjunction with the festival.

Laguna Beach Multicultural mask painting

Photo by Jun Shen

Mask painting at one of the festival’s booths

The multicultural festival started in 2018 to promote cultural diversity in Orange County. Through entertainment, games, cuisine and more, it strives to unite people in celebration of their differences. Past festivals have hosted more than 500 visitors from the Southern California community and the event has grown from just 15 booths to representing more than 25 countries.

Laguna Beach Multicultural calligraphy

Photo by Jun Shen

Calligraphy practice is one of the activities at the festival

The LBIMUN conference holds a lively debate, whereby other middle and high school students are invited to participate, and by simultaneously hosting the festival, conference delegates can attend the event during the lunch break. Conference attendees work toward proposing solutions to global issues.

Laguna Beach Multicultural delegates

Photo by Jun Shen

Delegates from the LBIMUN conference visiting the different cultural booths

The LBIMUN program consists of students from all grade levels interested in international relations. They meet outside of the normal school hours, every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Although MUN does not occur during the school day, it is still listed as a class and the students receive a letter grade. Also, their class works with the Maasai village in Kenya whereby they raise funds through events such as their annual conference to help support the Maasai people. In addition, they raise money to pay for the tuition of two students in Kenya. 

The Maasai Foundation was established by LBIMUN program more than 10 years ago and was created as an initiative for global and local social change. It is centered on the Maasai tribe in Kenya, which currently struggles with COVID-19, unemployment (especially among women) and lack of access to education/educational tools and supplies.

The annual LBIMUN conference is the main source of revenue for the Maasai Foundation. Delegates donate to the Venmo, or to boxes located in each of the committee rooms during the conference, or purchase the jewelry handmade by the Maasai tribe. This raises the majority of the funds donated to the Maasai village. 

Laguna Beach Multicultural Maasai students

Photo by Jun Shen

Class of students in the Maasai village after receiving masks for school, from LBHS Maasai Foundation’s fundraising, during the pandemic

Laguna Beach Multicultural Maasai students

Courtesy of LBHS Model United Nations class

Gladys, an instructor in the Maasai Village, teaching in a classroom

The multicultural festival is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

To find out more about the Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival, visit www.lbmulticulturalfest.org/about.html.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

