NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

This Women’s History Month 031522

This Women’s History Month, be inspired by female heroes

By Suzanne Schlundt

We all know women who should be celebrated year-round for being amazing professionals, fantastic moms, loving sisters and daughters, wives, aunts and more. It’s Women’s History Month – and it’s the women of the past who have paved the way for women’s rights today. Join Cox by celebrating inspiring women in film all month long. With new movies available for you to watch, the Contour Voice Remote is all you need.

Just say “Women’s History Month” to access titles showcasing strong female characters.

Films like Hidden Figures – a story of female African American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program; Jackie, the biographical drama of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, former first lady; and Frida, the story of surrealist Mexican artist Frida Kahlo – are sure to inspire. 

This Women s History Month couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cox Communications

During March – Women’s History Month – use the Contour Voice Remote to access movie titles showcasing strong female characters

Simplicity at your Fingertips

There are so many places to watch and it can feel overwhelming. Netflix? YouTube? Prime Video? Cox on Demand? With Cox, endless surfing and toggling between apps is a thing of the past. Cox Contour TV lets you watch what you want, your way – no fuss. Cox Contour allows users to automatically access every title across all their accounts, all in one place – using only the Contour Voice Remote.

Voice Search

The Contour Voice Remote lets you use voice commands to easily search across your streaming apps, live TV, or Cox On Demand for what you want to watch. Search by title, actor, genre or even a movie quote. Pro tip: Check out Cox’s collections such as “Historical Figures,” “Famous Actresses” and “Female Directors” to make searching even easier. And don’t forget to say “Free Movies” into your Contour voice activated remote control to find a library of free movies.

Accessibility Made Easy

Cox is all about accessibility and making our customers’ lives easier. To help those who have lost their fine motor skills, Contour TV lets customers with physical disabilities browse their cable guide using their eyes. Cox Contour customers can visit https://webremote.cox.com to sync their device and begin changing channels, set a recording, search for programming within the Contour guide and access integrated streaming apps, all with a glance of their eyes.

Accessible Web Remote for Contour gives people living with conditions like paraplegia, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the same access to their TV programming as customers with the latest edition of Contour and works in tandem with a customer’s equipment such as a sip and puff system.

Watching what you want when you want should be easy and relaxing. Cox makes that possible. Learn more at https://www.cox.com/residential/tv/watch-tv-online.html.

Suzanne Schlundt is vice president of marketing-West Region for Cox Communications. 

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.