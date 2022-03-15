Fuel modification plan for Hobo-Aliso Canyon 031522

Fuel modification plan for Hobo-Aliso Canyon gets OK from state agency

By SARA HALL

Permits for fuel modification for the Hobo-Aliso Canyon area were unanimously approved last week by a state agency.

The California Coastal Commission voted 11-0 on Wednesday (March 9) for fuel modification on approximately 10.51 acres of undeveloped hillside canyon areas adjacent to existing residential development, and a mitigation plan to offset direct impacts to very-high value habitat.

The consolidated permit covered Fuel Management Zones 10 and 11 in the Hobo-Aliso Canyon area: FMZ 10 is just south of Moulton Meadows Park, and east of Barracuda Way and Loretta Drive; and FMZ 11 is adjacent to the northern end of Marilyn and Driftwood drives and east of Ocean Vista Drive.

The FMZs demonstrated their effectiveness in Laguna Beach with the recent Emerald Fire, noted Mayor Sue Kempf during the CCC meeting. First responders reported that the fire break “made all the difference,” she said.

“These Fuel Management Zones that are before you today are critical for the protection of our lives and properties,” Kempf said.

The high cost of this program also demonstrates the value they put on these efforts locally, Kempf added.

Coastal Commission Vice Chair Caryl Hart noted some harsh fires in her own area in Sonoma County where both property and critical habitat were lost.

“I don’t think you can overstate the impact of these extreme fire events,” Hart said. “It’s not healthy fire, it’s extreme fire that destroys everything.”

This approach is “fantastic” and well-thought out, she added.

“It’s expensive, and yet they’re taking it on,” she said.

It’s a culmination of significant effort by CCC staff and local officials to come to terms for this project, said the city’s wildland fire defense and fuel management consultant Mike Rohde.

“This project has been under consideration for some time, in some iteration, for almost 10 years,” Rohde said.

It also sets a pattern moving forward that can be used as a template for a successful CCC application for fuel modification methods and treatments to use in the city that are the most environmentally sustainable over time, he explained.

“Unfortunately, with climate change, the fire conditions have deteriorated around the western United States and increased the loss and also increased the risk,” Rohde said. “We have an aggressive program here because our dependence on Fuel Management Zones is a primary means of protection against wildfire within the community.”

This project today corresponds with other projects in existence or planned, Rohde explained.

File photo

A team of experienced hand crews also works in fuel modification zones to clear brush by hand

The extent of fuel modification involves thinning 50% woody (chaparral) or woody-herbaceous (coastal sage scrub) cover types, and up to 80% of native and 100% of non-native species in herbaceous (grassland) cover types, with the goal of maintaining a safe firebreak between undeveloped canyon areas and existing development in Hobo Canyon and Aliso Canyon, explained Coastal Program Analyst Marlene Alvarado.

The 50% thinning is an environmentally sensitive method and expensive to accomplish, Rohde said. For Laguna Beach, this method will cost about $3,200 an acre, he explained.

“But the city feels it’s worth it,” Rohde said.

The 50% reduction is noticeable in an aerial image Rohde shared, but it’s hard to tell from an adjacent property on ground level. It also reduces fire behavior as it approaches the residence, he added, which provides an escape for people still in their home and helps firefighters work in a safer environment.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Rohde said.

For FMZ 10, there will be a combination of two management methods for vegetation thinning: Hand clearing and goat grazing. Vegetation thinning by hand will be accomplished by hand crews with hand tools (e.g., chain saws, brush-cutters), Alvarado said. A gas- or diesel-powered chipper will be used to cut removed vegetation into pieces.

At FMZ 11, only hand clearing will be done.

Vegetation thinning by hand will be implemented in high and very high value habitat, while goat grazing will occur in low and moderate value habitat, Alvarado said.

Approximately 9.45 acres of vegetation will be subject to hand clearing, and 1.06 acres of vegetation will be subject to goat grazing.

At both locations, areas with crownbeard (a native California threatened plant) will be avoided.

The project constitutes repair and maintenance work necessary to protect life and property, Alvarado said. Although the project covers environmentally sensitive areas, it minimizes adverse impacts to coastal resources, Alvarado explained, and therefore is not a significant disruption of the habitat values, specifically by thinning vegetation rather than removing it entirely.

Plans also impose a hierarchy of vegetation removal of non-native and/or dead and dying first, with removal of native vegetation in high- and very-high value habitat areas, only when fire safety goals would not otherwise be achieved.

To further ensure habitat values won’t be disrupted, a qualified biologist is required to conduct pre-vegetation clearing biological surveys to enable flagging and avoidance of impacts to special status species and requires the presence of a qualified biologist during project activities. Measures to avoid impacts to bird nests and control erosion will also be implemented.

City officials feel Laguna’s treatment methods are the most environmentally sensitive in the state, Rohde said. No others are this customized and this highlighted on fire protection, also contracted with environmental advocates Laguna Canyon Foundation to work as environmental monitors and consultants.

“To make sure that we don’t screw this plan up,” Rohde said.

Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones said their own biologists will be on the ground to design and implement the fuel modification plan.

Although this project includes removal of some native vegetation in Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Areas, the certified LCP recognizes that fuel modification may be necessary where pre-existing development abuts undeveloped open space and/or wildlands, Alvarado explained. These lots were built before the Coastal Act, she noted.

The city plans call for 1.46 acres of significant habitat restoration as mitigation for anticipated direct impacts to the 2.92 acres of very-high value habitat at the project site, Alvarado said. The restoration mitigation-to-impact area ratio of 0.5:1 is notably less than what the CCC typically requires (3:1).

“However, in this case, although the proposed fuel modification project is anticipated to permanently impact Environmentally Sensitive Areas by reducing the habitat coverage by 50 percent for as long as fuel mod activities are carried out – which, at this point, would be indefinitely – Commission staff believes that the proposed methods of fuel modification are a more environmentally sensitive approach compared to past more damaging and less effective fuel modification programs.” Alvarado said. “The proposed fuel mod program presents unique circumstances whereby a mitigation (ratio) that is lower than the traditional 3:1 ratio would be appropriate.”

A special condition also requires the city to submit a final Habitat Mitigation Plan prepared by a biologist or environmental resource specialist with qualifications acceptable to the CCC executive director, to provide off site mitigation for all sensitive habitat disturbed and/or permanently displaced by fuel modification activities.

Commissioners approved a total of 10 special conditions, which address the following: 1) submittal of final fuel modification plan; 2) final habitat mitigation plan; 3) habitat and sensitive species protection measures during project activities; 4) timing and operational constraints (sensitive bird species); 5) staging and storage of equipment; 6) assumption of risks of development in a hazardous areas; 7) conformance with requirements of resource agencies; 8) collaboration with OCTA to minimize fuel modification; 9) coordination with Southern California Edison for FMZ 11 access and protection of any SCE active restoration site and 10) coordination with Hometown America and mitigate for impacts within the Hometown America Restoration Site.

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach in February 2022

Since the CCC staff report was published, Commission staff received two letters, one expressing concerns and one opposing the project, Alvarado noted.

A few public speakers also raised some concerns during the meeting and several questioned why it’s recommended to start the 100 feet of clearance at the property line instead of the structure.

Given the intense fuel load adjacent to so many Laguna Beach homes, Penny Elia from the Sierra Club’s Save Hobo Aliso Viejo Task Force argued that the 100-foot clearance should be from the structure, not the property line.

In a letter to the CCC, Elia wrote that the city should propose a plan “that actually protects and preserves this incredibly valuable area.” The public should be able to review it before implementation, rather than the “to-be-determined” proposal that’s inadequate and doesn’t fully consider habitat protection or restoration.

The city’s plan only protects existing residential development, not the “treasured” open space, Elia wrote.

“It’s a very special location,” she said during public comment.

Palm trees abut structures on private property and are more of a fire danger than native habitat, Elia said. The fire department should focus on removing those “roman candles” instead, she added.

The mitigation ratio was also a concern, particularly compared to other restoration efforts enforced by the Coastal Commission. The LBFD mitigation is much less than other projects, she pointed out.

“This is not adequate and it’s not fair,” Elia said.

There are alternative programs that would not require removal of ESHA or endangered vegetation, she noted in her presentation. Other speakers echoed the idea that better solutions exist for this particular area.

Laguna Beach resident George Weiss (who spoke as an individual member of the public, not as a councilmember or city representative) said he supports defensible space mitigation all over town, it just needs to be done correctly.

“This needs to be done very, very softly with a gentle touch,” Weiss said.

He also raised concern about the “emergency” nature of the permits, which he questioned if the program has been 10 years in the making.

Responding to some of the public comments, Rohde noted that City Council recently approved updated defensible space guidelines for existing structures in the very high fire hazard severity zone. That will impact backyards, he said.

Starting at the house rather than the backyard has to do with calculating fire behavior, Rohde explained. The 100-foot clearance is the minimum distance necessary to accomplish the fire behavior reduction objectives, he said.

“This is a matter of science and calculation,” Rohde said.

They also feel the mitigation ratio is “completely fair,” said CCC Executive Director Jack Ainsworth. They’ve created a measured and reasonable plan, he added.

“This is the most sensibly designed fuel modification plan that I’ve ever seen in the state,” Ainsworth said. “It should be used as a model across the state.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.