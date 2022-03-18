NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

COVID-19: 12 new cases and zero new deaths reported 031822

COVID-19: 12 new cases and zero new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, March 9-15, there have been 12 new cases in Laguna Beach and zero new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 2,388 cases reported to date and 12 deaths. 

During the past week, the county reported a total of 2,125 new cases, raising the total to 543,587 to date. The death totals for the county were 87 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 6,783.

As of Tuesday, March 15, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 7,961,060 tests to date. There are 140 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 31 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition. 

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

