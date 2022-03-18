NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Fire Battalion Chief receives Public Safety 2021 031822

Fire Battalion Chief receives Public Safety 2021 Women of Distinction Award

Congratulations to Laguna Beach Fire Battalion Chief Crissy Teichmann for receiving the Public Safety 2021 Women of Distinction Award. She was presented this award Monday, March 14 by U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Steel (CA-48).

(L-R) Congresswoman Michelle Steel presents Laguna Beach Fire Battalion Chief with the Public Safety 2021 Women of Distinction Award

Battalion Chief Teichmann was the first person on the scene of the recent Laguna Beach Emerald Fire. Her quick actions and competent decisiveness that morning helped summon additional resources and ultimately protected lives and property of the people who live here.

The Certificate of Recognition reads, “In honor of her dedication to service in the community and throughout Orange County, thank you for all you do as a woman of distinction.”

 

