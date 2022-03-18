NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold Open House

On Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hortense Miller Garden is holding an Open House, providing attendees the opportunity to discover this hidden Laguna Gem, featuring a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon.

Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are more than 500 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

Hortense Miller Garden wisteria

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

The Open House at Hortense Miller Garden takes place on March 26

Open House festivities include garden tours offered every hour, a free art workshop for children and a beekeeper talk at 12 p.m. Walking shoes are recommended and snack lunches are permitted. Books on Hortense Miller, container gardens and garden art are available for sale. No pets, please. There is continuous free shuttle service from First church of Christ Scientist located at 635 High Drive, Laguna Beach. The last shuttle to the garden departs from the church at 1:20 p.m. Hard rain cancels the event. No reservations are necessary and admission is free, however, donations are gratefully accepted. For last minute information, go to Facebook: Hortense Miller Garden.

For more information, visit www.hortensemillergarden.org, or call 949.374.2696.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach.

 

