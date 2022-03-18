NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Spend a week with Michael Ward FP 031822

Spend a week with Michael Ward on Instagram 

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts’ Instagram site will be popping with posts by painter Michael Ward as he takes over the feed now through March 24. Followers will see a snapshot of Ward’s daily life in Costa Mesa as he shares images from his location shoots, studio props, tools and a few behind-the-scenes surprises. Several works-in-progress for the summer Festival of Arts, Laguna Beach will be shown.

Spend a week Michael Ward

Photos by The Artists Fund

Artist Michael Ward

Ward is a self-taught painter and longtime exhibitor at the Festival. His work features images of “things around us” that we may not usually pay attention to including bungalows, aging cars, mom and pop liquor stores, and everyday objects, presented with a dramatic light source and contemporary style.

Follow The Artists Fund now, and interact with Ward daily through March 24 at www.instagram.com/theartistsfund/, or call 949.612.1949, and visit The Artists Fund website at https://theartistsfund-foa.org/.

Spend a week Riviera Parking

Click on photo for a larger image

“Riviera Parking” by Michael Ward

A solo show of work by Michael Ward is on view now through April 1 at The Exhibit Gallery at the Costa Mesa Senior Center, open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A free public reception is scheduled on Monday, March 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. The Exhibit Gallery is located at 695 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa. There is free on-site parking. For more information on the exhibit, go here.

 

