 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

51st ASICS Beach Trophy Invitational 031822

51st ASICS Beach Trophy Invitational runs all day tomorrow at LBHS

The Laguna Beach High School Track and Field program will host the 51st ASICS Beach Trophy Invitational tomorrow, March 19. The meet, at LBHS, is open to boys and girls divisions, broken into two categories, frosh/soph and varsity.

Two of the featured events will be the Boys and Girls Varsity Eric Hulst 3200 Meter Run, limited to the top 30 entries in each.

The event is named after former Laguna Beach High School star Eric Hulst, arguably one of the most accomplished, if not the best, distance runners ever in Orange County history. A LBHS 1976 graduate, Hulst died of brain cancer at the age of 34.

Other races on the day include virtually all distances and sprints to distance, including relays.

51st ASICS girls race at finish

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier 

The field events include pole vault (Boys Pole Vault to be contested at Newport Harbor High School beginning at 9 a.m.), high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus.

Forty-four teams are attending from throughout Southern California, and two from out of state including The Lawrenceville School from Lawrenceville, New Jersey and Foothill High School from Henderson, Nevada.

The racing begins at 7:30 a.m. with the frosh/soph Girl’s 3200, with races scheduled throughout the day, closing with the 1600 relays beginning at roughly 4 p.m.

The field events begin at 8 a.m. with the long jump and opening heights for the high jump. A schedule of events can be found here.

51st ASICS long jump sand flying

Click on photo for a larger image

Trophy Invite awards will be given to the top six performers in all events on both varsity and frosh/soph levels. The top three relay teams will receive medals.

The first-place finisher in all individual varsity events will receive a custom backpack (Limit one backpack per athlete) and the top 10 finishers in the Eric Hulst 3200 will receive an ASICS backpack. All athletes in the Eric Hulst 3200 will receive a small gift pack. In case of a tie, both athletes will receive an award.

Athletes of the Meet will be awarded to the top overall male & female athletes.

View the meet program, listing entrants and schools for each event

51st ASICS girl shot putter

Click on photo for a larger image

Spectators are encouraged, $10 for adults, $5 for students, under 10 are free and CIF Cards will be honored. Parking is available around Laguna Beach High School and at Thurston Middle School, with a shuttle service running continuously between the two schools.

 

