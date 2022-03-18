NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Obit Morrison 031822

Obituary

Barbara Morrison

September 10, 1949 – March 16, 2022

Obituary Barbara Morrison

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Barbara Morrison

It is with great sadness that Laguna Beach Live! announces the passing of jazz and blues legend Barbara Morrison. Barbara last performed for Laguna Live! Jazz Wednesdays in March 2020, just before the pandemic lock down. She was scheduled to be part of the opening jazz series, appearing with acclaimed saxophonist Rickey Woodard on April 6.

“Along with her monumental talent and consummate professionalism Barbara Morrison was an incredible pleasure to work with. Ever gracious and sharp witted, she had the ability to awe while making you feel special in her presence. We at Laguna Live! will sorely miss her and the twinkle in her eye.”

Originally from Detroit, Barbara Morrison’s lifelong career as a performer and recording artist included appearances worldwide with some of the greatest names in jazz: Ray Brown, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter, Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, Buddy Collette, Joe Williams, Gerald Wiggins, Jimmy Witherspoon, Hank Crawford, Eddie Harris, Nancy Wilson, David T. Walker and Jimmy Smith.

She performed in such highly regarded venues as Carnegie Hall, the North Sea Jazz Festival, the Bern Jazz Festival and the Playboy Jazz Festival. Morrison also toured Europe with Ray Charles.

In addition to teaching at UCLA, Morrison was a teacher, founder and director of her own school of music in Inglewood, teaching beginning to advanced music, jazz/blues interpretation and history, acting and concert performing techniques.

Bio courtesy of UCLA Herb Albert School of Music.

 

