NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

The Plant Man: In the onset of spring 031822

The Plant Man: In the onset of spring

By Steve Kawaratani

“Daylight saving time is achieved by advancing the clock one hour.”

The World Almanac

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

While I disagree with the justifications for Daylight Saving Time, particularly on the immediate Monday morning, the crack of dawn is my favorite time of the day. At the hint of first light, Loki and I spring out of bed; I make my way towards the shower and our doggo gesticulates to be let outside for his diurnal duties. We may not actually be poetry in motion, but we love the morning and just can’t wait to get it started. 

The Plant Man Loki

Click on photo for a larger image

Loki…waiting for his walk

The onset of spring, officially this Sunday, stirs a gardener’s blood with a host of gardening opportunities, from planning a cottage garden to growing your favorite vegetables. You can feel it in the quality of the air and light in Laguna and beyond; it is time for lots of flowers and luxuriant plant growth. 

The Plant Man sycamore

Click on photo for a larger image

California sycamore

Signs of the change in the seasons are readily apparent – deciduous trees, like the California sycamore, are always a predictor of spring and autumn and are leafing out under splendid blue skies, while the variety of flowers in bloom are a floral symphony. The year’s largest selection of flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees are available now. Your favorite nursery is literally overflowing with tempting spring bloomers that are guaranteed to make your garden beautiful.

The advantages of planting during spring are obvious – longer days and warmer sunlight. Once in the ground, plants have a full season’s growth before they enter their first winter after transplanting. But sometimes, due to other imperative distractions, it is simply impossible to complete all of your garden plans. Relax, we’re in Laguna and we can plant the year ‘round.

The azaleas and camellias were particularly lovely this winter and continue with their splashy flower display. Old camellia flowers should be raked up and destroyed to prevent flower blight next season. Once all of the blooms are spent, deadhead flowers and fertilize both plants with a complete fertilizer formulated for acid-loving plants. Finally, mulch the shade beds with azalea mix or peat moss.

Don’t forget to fertilize everything in your garden, including the container plants – shrubs, trees, perennials and the lawn. This is the season of rapid growth and adding extra nutrients will enhance the beauty of your garden.

Spring is also the perfect time to complete lacing and trimming larger trees. Although there is no substitute for pruning regularly and properly, there is also no excuse for stealing your neighbors’ views due to neglect or spite. Forty-foot-high view blockers are not necessary to protect privacy.

The Plant Man azalea

Click on photo for a larger image

Azalea and wisteria

I walked mom’s old neighborhood this week, and her neighbors’ gardens are blooming with a botanical garden quality – from South African proteas (Leucospermum spp.) and sweet pea bushes (Polygala × dalmaisiana) to subtropical bird of paradise and bougainvillea. But her favorites were always the azalea that represents devotion to family and the wisteria that symbolizes strength and longevity – both are perfect descriptions of my Mom. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.