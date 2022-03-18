Commission denies Laguna Canyon mural 031822

Commission denies Laguna Canyon mural, approves banners, cultural arts grants

By SARA HALL

A mural proposed for Laguna Canyon this week had a city panel questioning the definition of temporary, emphasizing the importance of diversity with a variety of artists and styles, and highlighting how to properly consider the physical environment, including the surrounding trees and open wilderness.

At the Arts Commission meeting on Monday (March 14), the group discussed an installation submitted by the Community Art Project for an exterior wall at 3251 Laguna Canyon Road. The property is occupied by numerous studios of working artists and the project was approved by the property owner.

The wall is 14 feet tall and 160 feet wide and across the road from Laguna Coast Wilderness open space and the Orange County Parks Big Bend staging area and trailhead.

The proposed mural would be created by artist Timothy Smith with the assistance of students in his Laguna College of Art + Design mural class. It depicts a climber hanging on to a rock handhold with a cloudy sky background.

Ultimately, commissioners voted 5-1 to deny the project. Vice Chair Pat Kollenda dissented. Commissioner Michael Ervin, a tenant at the location and an LCAD board member, recused himself. Kollenda initially made a motion to approve the project, but it died without a second.

Most of Monday’s discussion revolved around what it means to be a temporary installation (questioning how long the proposed mural would actually be on display) and the importance of diversity through a variety of artists and styles in the city’s murals.

Commissioners also discussed how the mural impacts and correlates with the surrounding environment (excessively trimming trees so the art can be visible or conflicting with the open wilderness area across the street, where people hike but high-level rock climbing isn’t allowed).

“Public art is a powerful tool of enhancement (and) a celebration of space,” said Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl, “but it also should be appropriate in scale and meaning, honoring the culture, use and history of the site.”

Public art installations need to address and relate to the physical space and landscaping, she explained, and it should consider the impact of the art on the adjacent property and uses.

“The canyon is a special place and there have been times the art has been criticized for being somewhat tone-deaf to the nuances of open space experiences,” Poeschl said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Timothy Smith submitted art/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the proposed mural in Laguna Canyon (trees were digitally removed in the submitted image) and a close-up of the art

In the staff report, Poeschl noted that consideration should be given to the location and the impact of an urban style mural in a rural setting. The scale of the installation may not be in keeping with the character, culture and history of the area which is utilized by many hikers and plein air painters, she noted.

Although the proposal doesn’t address the existing landscaping, CAP board member Faye Baglin confirmed the building owner’s commitment to maintaining the trees to fit in with the natural theme of the mural.

Currently, the trees have been pruned in a way that they have few limbs and foliage, Poeshl noted.

Commission Chair Adam Schwerner, who works in landscape architecture and horticulture design, had some concern about cutting back the trees. The previous pruning almost ruined the trees and caused them to no longer be a positive part of the canyon experience, he commented.

“Those trees weren’t trimmed, they were butchered,” Schwerner said. “If those (trees) have to be treated and trimmed like that in perpetuity to allow a mural to be visible, while creating ugliness in and of themselves, that is another concern.”

Commissioners also discussed what it means for an artwork to be “temporary,” something Baglin and the artist both confirmed is the intent of the canyon mural. Although “temporary” isn’t strictly defined.

When responding to the concern that it was unclear if it’s temporary or permanent, Smith confirmed that he would maintain the design for the life of the mural. But specifics on how long that might be were not provided. Baglin wrote that they understand it to be that the mural comes down when it’s deteriorated or damaged.

Some of the city’s temporary murals have been in place for one or two decades, Schwerner noted.

“That’s not really temporary,” he said. “Those…become potential canvases for the next murals that might want to happen.”

In 2017, the Arts Commission approved a mural at the LCAD campus. According to the minutes from the meeting, it was meant to be a permanent location for temporary murals. The current mural has been in place for nearly five years, Poeschl noted.

Another mural was approved for a site across the street in 2018 as a permanent location for temporary artwork, Poeschl added.

The commission decided that future installations at both sites would be determined by LCAD, she noted.

CAP, the local organization that aims to increase the visibility and appreciation of art and proposed the Smith’s canyon design, also has two other murals in downtown: At 248 South Coast Highway, on the side wall of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, which was approved in 2010 as a temporary exhibition of five to eight years; and at the parking lot at Ocean and Forest avenues, a mural painted by Yuri Kuznetsov called “Adventure” and installed in 2002, which was also meant to be temporary.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The mural “Adventure” by Yuri Kuznetsov was installed at the parking lot at Ocean and Forest avenues in 2002

As a commission, they need to determine what temporary means, several agreed.

It’s an interesting point that there isn’t clarity, Poeschl noted, particularly considering that the next Arts Commission meeting is dedicated to reviewing the draft of a new public art policy.

Policies regarding public art in Laguna Beach are currently under review for a much-needed update in an effort to fill in gaps and ambiguities in city code regarding public art, modernize regulations and better engage with the community.

Cultural Planning Group, the consulting firm tasked with reviewing and recommending updates to the policies, kicked off the process and asked for direction during a public art policy update workshop on December 7.

Within that document, the consultants could define temporary as (for example) less than six months and/or that locations are rotated. Commissioners may agree with the consultants’ description or change the policy to whatever the majority agrees on, Poeschl noted. But either way, there will be clarity on the issue moving forward.

With some temporary pieces staying up for so long and a limited number of spaces for murals, it can lead to a lack of diversity in artists and styles, several commissioners agreed.

“Diversity within public art is also important,” Poeschl added, “diversity in respect to style, expression, medium, genre, ethnicity and gender.”

Another concern and reason for denial of the canyon mural, is that Smith already has five other public art installations around town. He’s currently completing a mural at 328 Glenneyre St.

While several commissioners noted their respect for his art, they need a wider variety of artists and styles in the mural program.

To have so many pieces by one artist is not ideal, Schwerner said. A key reason for the commission existence is to promote and stimulate diversity in public art in Laguna Beach, he noted.

“When there is a proliferation of (just a few) artists’ works, that denies opportunities to other artists,” Schwerner said. “And that is a thing that we should not encourage.”

Kollenda was the lone voice of support for the project at the proposed location.

“It’s an artists studio, but that building is quite unattractive from the outside,” she said. “It’s a natural marriage to have a beautiful mural where there are artists working. I just don’t see the downside to it.”

It’s a win-win, she said.

Ultimately, a majority of the commission agreed with city’s staff’s recommendation to deny the project.

“In my 20-year career in public art, it’s rare for me not to recommend a location,” Poeschl said, “and therefore it’s not done lightly or without a great amount of thought and consideration when I make that staff recommendation.”

Staff recommended denial of the location, not the design, she emphasized. They suggested finding a different location, possibly on private property, for better enjoyment of the art.

Several commissioners agreed that they couldn’t support it at this location, but it might fit better somewhere else.

CAP pivoted with Smith and did their best to find an appropriate location, Baglin said. They were surprised to find the property owner amenable to the idea and wanted to make the project work.

“We really welcome the opportunity to work with LCAD students,” said CAP President Laura Mayo. “This is a unique opportunity for them because the mural is actually going to be painted on the wall and not on a canvas.”

All commissioners agreed on the importance of supporting the college students as something they should encourage with future projects.

The main point of this project was to give students an opportunity to work outside, as real muralists do, Smith said. They would have to deal with the elements and set up their own lights on location, he explained.

“In a location that is not in the bubble of their safety net of college,” he said.

Smith also said he was surprised that city staff referred to the mural as “urban style” art. The urban art movement and urban art incorporates graffiti culture, bubble lettering, graphic decorative elements, urban architecture, youth culture and pop culture, Smith explained.

“I teach a class on mural art, so I’m very familiar with all styles of street art,” he said. “This design that I created…it doesn’t share any characteristics with urban art whatsoever.”

This design is about a female climber in the Laguna Canyons and was specifically created for Laguna Beach, Smith said. The first design he created for this location was about Laguna Beach in general and featured a diver, he noted, but the building owner asked to focus more on the canyons.

“This is a very specific project created just for Laguna Beach,” Smith said.

This would be much better than the current monochromatic wall, Smith said.

Although the only public speaker on the item agreed with the majority of commissioners that it wasn’t the right fit for the location.

Penny Milne, a canyon resident and president of the Canyon Alliance Neighborhood Defense Organization, said that while Smith tried to tie into the wilderness area across the street, it didn’t quite work.

“The design may well be fabulous elsewhere and I certainly appreciate students having a chance to work at art,” Milne said. “But this location is not a match for it in multiple different ways.”

Climbing like that would be illegal in the wilderness park, she noted, so it’s not a reflection of any activities that take part in the area.

“This isn’t a hiker, it’s a climber,” she said.

The people who are hiking in the wilderness park likely aren’t seeking a “hyper-real image that is intensely colored.”

“That is not an enhancement to that experience, even though it might well be an enhancement to other experiences, it’s the opposite of what you’re seeking when you hike in a wilderness park,” Milne said. “The more intrusion of man-made objects, the worse.”

That location is also part of the Laguna Canyon Annexation Area Specific Plan, Milne noted, which directs development to be rural and small-scale. So the neutral colors of the building line up with that condition, she noted.

“While otherwise appealing in a different location,” Milne said, “it’s not in any way the character of that area of the canyon.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

The four winners for the 2022 banner competition (front and back shown)

Also during Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved four designs for the 2022 banner competition and approved $264,000 in Cultural Arts Funding grants to 20 organizations.

Grants were unanimously awarded to: 3340 Recital Series ($3,000); Community Art Project ($4,000); First Thursdays Art Walk ($18,000); Kontrapunktus ($1,500); KX 93.5 Radio ($8,000); LagunaTunes! ($4,000); Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts ($21,000); Laguna Beach Chamber Singers ($3,000); Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center ($15,000); Laguna Beach Live! ($25,000); Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association ($5,000); Laguna Community Concert Band ($9,500); Laguna Dance Festival ($25,000); Laguna Plein Air Painters Association ($18,000); LOCA Arts Education ($17,000); My Hero Project ($7,000); No Square Theatre ($28,000); Philharmonic Society of Orange County ($10,000); Sawdust Art Festival ($37,000) and Third Street Writers ($4,000). The item also included $1,000 to cover online processing fees.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.