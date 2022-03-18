Fair Game 031822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Meet Nadiia and Gregory…they’re new to our town straight from war-torn Ukraine…and need our help

One can only imagine what life would be like living in the Ukraine these days.

And, if you can get your arms around that, then think of what it would be like to be a single mother, alone in that world with the responsibility of an 8-year-old son. No family to lean on and no one to ask for help.

That’s how Nadiia and young son Gregory, living in Kyiv, found themselves.

Nadiia recounted those days to me as the Russian buildup was taking hold. “I read the news. Every day more and more Russian troops were coming to the Ukrainian border. There was a real threat of invasion and warning of potential war. I couldn’t ignore the signs, as a single mother I am in the most vulnerable position. I had to protect my son from seeing the war. I must protect my son from being harmed.”

Not quite knowing where to turn, Nadiia reached out to friends through social media and kept her fingers crossed. One friend, in London, connected her with a woman named Amy Turner, who lives right here in Laguna Beach. Nadiia contacted her and Amy responded almost immediately and assured her that she would help.

That began the journey that would take Nadiia and Gregory to a new world some 6,000 miles away.

Fast forward to Monday, February 28th, Amy, working fast and furious, met with her book club made up of 19 local moms. Next, in what can only be described as “a whirlwind of action,” then, by the following evening, in what can only be described as “a whirlwind of action,” Nadiia was sitting amongst the 20 women in a Laguna Beach home as the newest member of the book club.

Simply, wow!

Oh, but there still was so much to do!

You see, Nadiia and Gregory arrived with just three suitcases and a couple of other bags, yet found a sanctuary of sorts in the home of Mel Harris and family where they could finally rest, catch their breath and gather themselves. Left behind were even the family pets, an aspect of the war that Gregory still is heartbroken over.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Friends of Nadiia

(L-R) Nadiia smiles and Gregory flashes the best part of his world, peace!

Still, as you might imagine, there are so, so many needs, be it connections for immigration attorneys, online resources for refugees, toys and games for Gregory, clothes for both Gregory and Nadiia, groceries, personal items and, perhaps, even a car to borrow.

The good news is that progress is moving along. Several of the moms contacted the Laguna Beach Unified School District and Gregory has now been enrolled in Top of the World school. And, in order to hang out with some of his new friends, the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club has generously accepted him for free into their programs.

Several other residents, including Katrina Puffer and Lea Abel-Stone have been working tirelessly for Nadiia and Gregory on a number of fronts. And, Susie Campbell has offered up her own studio where mom and son can temporarily move in to.

But, in order for Nadiia to work moving forward to support her family, she first must successfully gain Temporary Protected Status, which will give her an 18-month work permit. She will then seek asylum status.

What she desperately needs now though is a longer-term place to live until she can get fully on her feet, and the funds to enable her to pay for such things as legal fees for TPS, asylum and for those needs to simply survive.

Unfortunately, some of what’s ahead for Nadiia could realistically take many months to accomplish.

Fortunately, as many of you know, Laguna Beach is an incredibly caring and resourceful community. The book club got the ball rolling, and they told me they “believe more people will want to help, it’s an opportunity to do something tangible, a 100% guarantee of making a difference to this family who landed in our community.”

If you can find it in your heart to help, an interim way to donate to Nadiia and Gregory is through http://spot.fund/GbF2UX.

For questions or other information, contact Amy Turner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Finally, I asked Nadiia about the people and the country she left behind.

“All Ukrainians in this war are split into several categories: one are those fighting for their land; one who supports and care for the fighters; one who runs away to save their life and their children and parents; and one who stays because they have no resources to move. They are in need of support, physical, psychological, financial. They don’t need anyone to feel sorry for them, but they all need understanding and outgoing support until they recover.”

• • •

Let me also call your attention to a very special in-person art auction, tomorrow and Sunday (March 19 & 20), from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., that will raise money with proceeds going directly to the International Red Cross Ukraine Refugee Fund. Hundreds of works of art are being donated by artists and will be available for purchase, via auction.

The event will be held at Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave.

“Your participation means that art can heal the planet!,” said the flyer promoting the auction.

That’s a wonderful, but perhaps optimistic thought.

• • •

This is not open to the public, so don’t show up the day of play expecting to join in. I simply point out this event because I commend The Ranch for their display of appreciation.

The Ranch is hosting a golf tournament Monday, again NOT open to the public, “in appreciation of the unparalleled excellence of both the Laguna Beach Police Department and the Laguna Beach Fire Department.” The tournament will be followed by a dinner “to showcase their gratitude for the selfless commitment and ongoing support of our local first responders.”

The tournament seems like it’ll be a gas, with special rules in play to add to the fun. It’ll be a two-person scramble over the nine-hole course, with only three clubs “recommended,” and, if played barefoot, golfers receive a mulligan, or in golf parlance, a free do-over.

Afterwards, they’re putting on a dinner in the resort’s ballroom centered around a menu that includes a whole roasted kalua pig and teriyaki roasted chicken, complete with starters, sides and scrumptious desserts.

Yum, count me in! Oh, that’s right, it’s not open to the public.

Congrats to The Ranch ownership/management for doing the right thing!

• • •

Lt. Jim Cota of the Laguna Beach Police Department has been a friend of the community as a whole and more recently a friend of Stu News Laguna during his stint as spokesperson for the department. This week he announced his retirement effective April 1.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Lt. Jim Cota

After 28 years on the force, Lt. Cota said in a Tweet, “I am excited to start the next chapter in my life. Thank you all so much for the support and keep in touch. I am humbled and forever grateful.”

With the department, Lt. Cota served as a patrol officer, field training officer, corporal, narcotics detective and investigations sergeant before moving to serve as the public information officer.

He will be missed. Thank you, Lieutenant, for your service!

• • •

Here’s some fun that everyone is invited to join in on. The Athletic Field Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Thurston Middle School. It’s planned for Tuesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. in advance of the Laguna Beach High School softball league home opener.

As an added bonus, while cheering on the home team you can enjoy hot dogs and soft drinks. It doesn’t get much better than that at the old ball game!

• • •

Finally, last issue I pointed out the positive influence that a number of women have in leadership roles throughout this community. To protect myself, I said that there were just too many to list them all.

Still, people wrote in to share names. One name that caught my attention was that of Rachael Berger, executive director of Sally’s Fund, Inc..

Let’s face it, anyone that oversees an outreach program that “helps frail seniors with a variety of life’s challenges,” not only deserves to make my list, but they also deserve a medal.

I have a 92-year-old mother with Alzheimer’s…I know!