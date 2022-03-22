NewLeftHeader

51st ASICS Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational 2022 032222

51st ASICS Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational 2022 held at LBHS on March 19

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Laguna Beach High School Track and Field program hosted the 51st ASICS Beach Trophy Invitational on Saturday, March 19. The meet, at LBHS, was open to boys and girls divisions, broken into two categories, frosh/soph and varsity.

Two of the featured events were the Boys and Girls Varsity Eric Hulst 3200 Meter Run, limited to the top 30 entries in each. The event is named after former Laguna Beach High School star Eric Hulst, arguably one of the most accomplished, if not the best, distance runners ever in Orange County history. A LBHS 1976 graduate, Hulst died of brain cancer at the age of 34.

51st ASICS boys 3200

Varsity boys during the Eric Hulst 3200 Meter Run

51st ASICS boys high hurdles

Varsity boys’ high hurdles

51st ASICS girls low hurdles

Varsity girls’ low hurdles

Other races on the day included virtually all distances and sprints to distance, including relays.

The field events were pole vault (Boys Pole Vault were contested at Newport Harbor High School beginning at 9 a.m.), high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus.

Forty-four teams attended from throughout Southern California, and two from out of state including The Lawrenceville School from Lawrenceville, New Jersey and Foothill High School from Henderson, Nevada.

The racing began at 7:30 a.m. with the frosh/soph Girl’s 3200, with races scheduled throughout the day, closing with the 1600 relays which began at around 4 p.m.

The field events began at 8 a.m. with the long jump and opening heights for the high jump. 

51st ASICS boys long jump

Varsity boys’ long jump

51st ASICS girls 3200

Varsity girls during the Eric Hulst 3200 Meter Run

51st ASICS boys high jump

Varsity boys’ high jump

Trophy Invite awards were given to the top six performers in all events on both varsity and frosh/soph levels. The top three relay teams received medals.

The first-place finisher in all individual varsity events received a custom backpack (Limit one backpack per athlete) and the top 10 finishers in the Eric Hulst 3200 received an ASICS backpack. All athletes in the Eric Hulst 3200 received a small gift pack.

Athletes of the Meet were awarded to the top overall male & female athletes.

51st ASICS spectators

Spectators rally for the athletes

For the complete race results, go here.

 

