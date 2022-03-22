NewLeftHeader

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Spring brings 12 hours of sun

Dennis 5Saturday night’s rain amounted to just shy of a tenth of an inch, bringing our paltry season total to about 6.2 inches. This is way below the season’s total normal – to date of about 12.3 inches. So, we’re almost six inches below normal as of March 20.

At this rate, we’ll be lucky to finish at even seven inches. So far it’s the fourth driest March on record with only 0.14 inches as of March 21. 

Eleven years have elapsed since Laguna’s last season with at least 20 inches of rain. It was 2010 when the season produced 20.20 inches. 

Welcome to spring sunrise at 7:02 a.m. and sunset at 7:02 p.m. It’s pretty much like that around the globe today. It doesn’t matter what hemisphere or what latitude you’re in, there are 12 hours of sun everywhere today. 

Enjoy the sunshine today, ALOHA!

 

