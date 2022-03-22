NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Round two of Seasonal Lifeguard tryouts 032222

Round two of Seasonal Lifeguard tryouts held March 19 on Main Beach

The second round of tryouts for all interested candidates seeking a Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard position in Laguna Beach took place on March 19 on Main Beach at 9 a.m. 

The test consisted of a timed 1,000-yard swim from the Main Tower, around the marker buoy, to Bird Rock and back; a run-swim-run and a sprint swim.

Twenty-six candidates started the physical testing portion and 16 of the top qualifying candidates were invited to the Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard Academy. 

Eligibility was open to both male and female participants, ages 16 and up.

Round two running down the shoreline

Click on photo for a larger image

Round two hitting the ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Round two swimming to buoy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Tim Kothlow 

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety

The tryouts fall under the auspices of the City of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety.

 

