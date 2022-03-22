NewLeftHeader

Oil on Bluebird Beach

Last week (March 10, to be exact) my sister and I picked up a lot of oil on Bluebird Beach between Mountain Street and Pearl. (That photo is about 2/3 of what we harvested.) I reported it to the police and got a call back from some water quality department (I don’t remember the name of the dept. or person but 949.497.0391 is the number of whomever called me).

Letters to the Editor oil

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Nancy Englund

We stopped because it got too dark and our bags were too heavy, but feel we made a small difference. We went back the next day at low tide (wearing gloves) and picked up some more and could smell that the seaweed on the beach was loaded with it. It is a lot harder and more disgusting to pick up when it is warm than when it is cold. The city collected it and I hope can track it to its source. 

Nancy Englund

Laguna Beach

 

