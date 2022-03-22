Meet Nadiia and Gregory 032222

Meet Nadiia and Gregory…they’re new to our town straight from war-torn Ukraine…and need our help

By TOM JOHNSON

One can only imagine what life would be like living in Ukraine these days.

And, if you can get your arms around that, then think of what it would be like to be a single mother, alone in that world with the responsibility of an 8-year-old son. No family to lean on and no one to ask for help.

That’s how Nadiia and young son Gregory, living in Kyiv, found themselves.

Nadiia recounted those days to me as the Russian buildup was taking hold. “I read the news. Every day more and more Russian troops were coming to the Ukrainian border. There was a real threat of invasion and warning of potential war. I couldn’t ignore the signs, as a single mother I am in the most vulnerable position. I had to protect my son from seeing the war. I must protect my son from being harmed.”

Not quite knowing where to turn, Nadiia reached out to friends through social media and kept her fingers crossed. One friend, in London, connected her with a woman named Amy Turner, who lives right here in Laguna Beach. Nadiia contacted her and Amy responded almost immediately and assured her that she would help.

That began the journey that would take Nadiia and Gregory to a new world some 6,000 miles away.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Friends of Nadiia

(L-R) Nadiia smiles and Gregory flashes the best part of his world, peace!

Fast forward to Monday, February 28th, Amy, working fast and furious, met with her book club made up of 19 local moms. Next, in what can only be described as "a whirlwind of action," Nadiia was sitting amongst the 20 women in a Laguna Beach home as the newest member of the book club.

Simply, wow!

Oh, but there still was so much to do!

You see, Nadiia and Gregory arrived with just three suitcases and a couple of other bags, yet found a sanctuary of sorts in the home of Mel Harris and family where they could finally rest, catch their breath and gather themselves. Left behind were even the family pets, an aspect of the war that Gregory still is heartbroken over.

Still, as you might imagine, there are so, so many needs, be it connections for immigration attorneys, online resources for refugees, toys and games for Gregory, clothes for both Gregory and Nadiia, groceries, personal items and, perhaps, even a car to borrow.

The good news is that progress is moving along. Several of the moms contacted the Laguna Beach Unified School District and Gregory has now been enrolled in Top of the World school. And, in order to hang out with some of his new friends, the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club has generously accepted him for free into their programs.

Several other residents, including Katrina Puffer and Lea Abel-Stone have been working tirelessly for Nadiia and Gregory on a number of fronts. And, Susie Campbell has offered up her own studio where mom and son can temporarily move in to.

But, in order for Nadiia to work moving forward to support her family, she first must successfully gain Temporary Protected Status, which will give her an 18-month work permit. She will then seek asylum status.

What she desperately needs now though is a longer-term place to live until she can get fully on her feet, and the funds to enable her to pay for such things as legal fees for TPS, asylum and for those needs to simply survive.

Unfortunately, some of what’s ahead for Nadiia could realistically take many months to accomplish.

Fortunately, as many of you know, Laguna Beach is an incredibly caring and resourceful community. The book club got the ball rolling, and they told me they “believe more people will want to help, it’s an opportunity to do something tangible, a 100% guarantee of making a difference to this family who landed in our community.”

If you can find it in your heart to help, an interim way to donate to Nadiia and Gregory is through http://spot.fund/GbF2UX.

For questions or other information, contact Amy Turner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Finally, I asked Nadiia about the people and the country she left behind.

“All Ukrainians in this war are split into several categories: one are those fighting for their land; one who supports and care for the fighters; one who runs away to save their life and their children and parents; and one who stays because they have no resources to move. They are in need of support, physical, psychological, financial. They don’t need anyone to feel sorry for them, but they all need understanding and outgoing support until they recover.”