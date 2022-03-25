Color It Orange returns with gallery opening FP 032522

Color It Orange returns with gallery opening; area’s student artists featured locally

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Forget painting the town red – the newest Laguna gallery show will create quite a splash with Color It Orange.

This long-standing annual exhibit, sponsored by the Laguna College of Art + Design, is being shown for the first time in the college’s gallery on Ocean Avenue, rather than throughout the campus.

“I wanted to give it a more prestigious exhibition space,” Bryan Heggie, collections manager for the LCAD gallery, said of this program that highlights high school artists from throughout Orange County. “We’re committed to really inspiring and honoring these up-and-coming new artists.”

Since its inception in 1975, when the school’s Designing Women group founded and sponsored the exhibit, Color It Orange remains a highlight of the area’s youth art program. In recent years it’s limited to just high school students. This year 65 artists, from 11 high schools throughout Orange County, will participate in the juried show. The schools include Beckman, Canyon, El Toro, Godinez Fundamentals, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Newport Harbor, Pacific, Sage Hill, Trabuco Hills and University.

High school art teachers select each student’s work – from one to five pieces can be submitted. An added highlight is LCAD’s admission team reviews the show and selects scholarship recipients for the school’s summer program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

As high school students explore their creativity while attending art classes, they delve into a variety of media, including ceramics. This was a past exhibit of “Color It Orange,” held at the LCAD campus.

“This show is important because it gives more exposure, support and confidence to these young artists,” said Heggie. “And this is a way to celebrate the teachers, who are the ones pushing these artists forward on the ground level. The goal is to inspire and to showcase the work they create.”

Some teachers are so supportive of this opportunity they even incorporate the Color It Orange opportunity into their classwork.

Laguna Beach High School art teacher Bridget Beaudry Porter has seen the difference in students who’ve had a chance to display their work. “It means so much for LBHS students to share their art with others in the county in a professional space,” she said.

The setting also serves as an opportunity for them to see opportunities in the art field. “Many of the students over the years, have pursued a career in the arts and have even graduated from LCAD.”

New opportunities

As a show that’s run for almost 50 years (it’s one of the longest running ventures between a college and high school arts program in the country), Color It Orange has evolved through the decades. Initially it was open to all grades and was held in the Laguna Art Museum. It then found a home at South Coast Plaza before moving to LCAD’s campus. In recent years, the artwork was hung throughout the campus – in studios, hallways and classrooms.

Heggie was thinking they could do better with the presentation, and then, like so many other things, the showcase was disrupted by COVID. In 2020 it was cancelled and in 2021 organizers developed an on-line show. With its return this year, it was decided the gallery was a perfect solution.

“We’re putting their work on the pedestal it deserves,” said Heggie. “We just decided these students have had a hard year too – let’s celebrate coming back.” Displaying this art in a professional gallery rather than the studio settings brought a welcome level of professionalism to the show’s return.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

The interior of the Forest Avenue gallery will take on a new look as traditional exhibitions give way to display the artwork of more than 65 high school students

Heggie admitted Color It Orange is not a typical gallery show. “It’s a showcase of all these students’ individual visions. From graphics, ceramics, canvas, game art to framed paintings, but we’re going to find a way to get it all displayed.”

Community outreach embraces technology

Heggie does not see the artwork until it is dropped off by the teachers, so there isn’t a way to anticipate what will go where, but this exhibit will bring the LCAD gallery into yet another level of use.

“I like the juxtaposition of the gallery going from professional artists (the Syd Mead exhibit ends March 27) to high school artists who are just starting out,” said Heggie. “I want to open the doors to the community and showcase people’s expressions and bring together different art forms, including writers, artists, poets.”

Recently Third Street Writers held an evening workshop and reading in the gallery in conjunction with the Mead exhibit and Laguna’s poet laureate has used the gallery space as well.

In addition, technology is changing gallery operations as virtual viewings become more accessible. Through trial and error during COVID, the gallery has embraced virtual elements for exhibits. By the time The Art of Nellie Gale Moulton opened last year, many of the glitches were worked out. For the online version of the show, click here.

Heggie is hoping to create a similar link for the high school show, so family members throughout the world will be able to view it.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

The public and family and friends enjoy seeing student work displayed at a former exhibit of the “Color It Orange” exhibit on the LCAD campus. This year the show will be at the more formal LCAD gallery.

“The reason why we are downtown is because it is our connection to the community,” said Heggie. “But our art can be seen everywhere.”

And technology’s influence is also seen in the art of Color It Orange. Digitally created content now accounts for 20-30% of submissions in recent years.

However, the universal optimism and encouragement experienced during public exhibitions of youth art remains.

“Sometimes a little bit of encouragement is what someone needs to keep going,” said Heggie. “I just want them to continue on as artists and influencing the world.”

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

The Color It Orange show will open with a public reception on April 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the LCAD gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. The show will continue until April 24.

For more information, visit www.lcad.edu.