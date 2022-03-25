NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Sparky 032522

Meet Pet of the Week Sparky

Sparky is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 1-year-old border collie mix who is neutered. Sparky is very active and needs a secured six-foot fence wherever he lives. He loves being around other dogs and looks forward to exploring the outdoors every day. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sparky adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Sparky is still in need of a loving home to take him in

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

