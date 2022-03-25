NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 032522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Tumultuous tornadoes

Dennis 5Spring has sprung, and I wonder where the flowers are. My silly mom used to say that little gem every year when the first day of spring arrived here in Laguna. Spring arrived on a very positive note with sunny skies, gentle winds with temps in the upper 70s. While we bask in the sunny warm weather, folks that live east of the Continental Divide are starting to squirm as the peak of tornado season is fast approaching. 

With April only a week away, the peak season is the next three months – April, May and June – those three months account for an average of about 80% of all tornadoes over the course of a whole year, with May being the month with the highest frequency. 

Every state that is east of the Rockies is vulnerable to these destructive twisters. Just to refresh some folks’ memory, a tornado is a local storm of short duration usually five to 10 minutes, formed by winds rotating at very high speeds usually in a counterclockwise direction. This storm is visible as a vortex which is a whirlpool structure of winds rotating around a hollow cavity with centrifugal force, producing a partial vacuum as condensation occurs around the vortex. 

A frightening tornado funnel usually appears as an extension of cumulonimbus clouds of thunderstorms and stretches downward toward the ground. Some never reach the surface, others touch and rise again. The tornado vortex of the storm moves along the ground, and this outer ring of rotating winds becomes dark with dust and debris which may eventually darken the entire funnel. The small severe storms form several 1,000 feet above the Earth’s surface, usually during warm humid unsettled weather and usually in conjunction with a severe thunderstorm. Sometimes a series of two or more tornadoes is associated with a parent thunderstorm.

As a thunderstorm moves, tornadoes may form at intervals along its path for a few miles then dissipate. The forward speed of tornadoes has been observed to range from almost no motion to 70 mph. Tornado formation requires the presence of layers of air with contrasting characteristics of temperature, moisture, density and wind flow. 

Tornadoes are produced by the combined effects of thermal and mechanical forces with one or the other being stronger, generating numerous lightning strokes and a variety of luminous features in and around tornado funnels. This has led scientists to speculate about the relationship between tornado formation and thunderstorm electrification. This hypothesis explores the alternative possibilities that atmospheric electricity accelerates rotary winds to tornado velocities, which generates large electrical charges. 

I would like to say that I have had some help from the weather almanac. Take notes, as there will be a quiz in the morning.

Enjoy the sunshine, ALOHA!

 

