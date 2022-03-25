NewLeftHeader

mist

61.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

Caltrans overnight work begins on SR-133 032522

Caltrans overnight work begins on SR-133 Monday at city entrance 

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will commence an emergency project on State Route 133 (SR-133) in Laguna Beach beginning this Monday, March 28. Construction will take place overnight Monday through Friday from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. at Forest Avenue to approximately 800 feet north of Festival of Arts/Parking (Post Mile: 0.317/0.415). 

Only one lane will be closed on northbound and southbound SR-133 just north of the Forest Avenue intersection. The left turn pocket from southbound SR-133 onto Forest Avenue will remain open. 

The purpose of the work is to remove and replace damaged metal pipes, backfill a sinkhole, striping, replace pavement and bicycle grate. The duration of the project is expected to last 30 working days. 

The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials and/or construction-related issues. 

For more information and updates, you may contact the District 12 Public Information Office at 657.328.6000 or on social media via Twitter @CaltransOC, Facebook @CaltransOC and Instagram @CaltransOC.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.