 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

Community Art Project’s new mural Ripple Effect FP 032522

Community Art Project’s new mural Ripple Effect by artist Timothy Robert Smith dedicated on March 21

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Monday afternoon (March 21), a crowd gathered in the parking lot on the corner of Mermaid Street and Glenneyre Street to dedicate Ripple Effect, Laguna’s 5th art installation by Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) alumni and faculty member Timothy Robert Smith. The mural is painted along the exterior wall of Amar Santana’s Broadway and across from Harley’s. 

community art kempf and all

LCAD mural artists with Timothy Smith (second from left) and Mayor Sue Kempf (fourth from left)

Commissioned by Community Art Project (CAP), Ripple Effect was completed on site over the past three weeks with more than a dozen LCAD student mural artists: Jesse Abelar, Gabrielle Anievas, Marcia Baptista, Emily Bertucci, Leighton Carter, Krysta Christensen, Rebecca Cole, Emma Crespo, Benjamin Franz, Jerry Hahn, Chase Heindel, Nina Merry, Kat O’Brian, Luis Barajas Ochoa, Bradley Owen, Isabella Samaniego, Jenna Swerdfeger, Jordan Tacker, Liliana Urena and Debora Francisca Velasco.

This is the fifth installation for Smith in Laguna Beach. The others are Upside Downtown Laguna Beach 2017, Momentum 2018, Glimpse 2018 and Night Scene 2019. 

community art baglin

Community Art Project board member Faye Baglin addresses crowd 

Mayor Sue Kempf thanked the group for attending the celebration of the new mural, emphasizing its impact. “Public Art is a powerful tool that tells a story about our community. This mural grabs the viewers’ attention while capturing an active beach scene from an unusual perspective.”

Ripple Effect takes viewers on a journey through the unravelling of time and space to tell a cinematic story about Laguna Beach,” Smith said in his artist statement. “Up becomes down and the pathways are infinite.”

Smith is an oil painter, muralist and multi-media artist, using observational techniques to investigate the nature of perception. His work fuses together multiple perspectives into a kaleidoscopic vision, playing with our understanding of time and space, and blurring the line between personal and collective experience. 

community art students and smith

LCAD mural artists and Timothy Smith 

Smith’s art has shown in solo exhibitions at museums, TEDx conferences and several galleries; being featured in media outlets that include Juxtapoz, Artillery, NBC and KCRW. He has created a plethora of public work around Southern California, Florida and Japan, including an interactive installation at the Museum of Art and History, Lancaster (May 2018) that combined oil painting with lights, sounds, 3-D sculpted figures and video projections.

 “This was made possible by funding from the lodging establishments, City of Laguna Beach and donations from CAP members,” said board member of the Community Art Project, Faye Baglin. “With appreciation to the Miller Family for allowing us to decorate their wall, to the Festival of Arts for use of their grounds to prepare mural panels, Laguna College of Art + Design and student assistant muralists.”

community art crowd

Attendees at celebration, including City Manager Shohreh Dupuis (second from left) 

In response to a question from a member of the crowd about the biggest challenge in painting the mural, Smith said, “the size.” He also confirmed that his baby was used as the model for the beach scene.

Viewers are invited to reexamine their surroundings and imagine reality from another person’s point of view. The simple act of shifting perspective can help us put aside our differences and work together to create a more fair and just society.

 “This is the fourth temporary installation the Community Art Project has facilitated since being established in 1998,” Kempf said. “I would like to thank them, Timothy, the College and property owners Joan and Lise Miller for making this mural possible for the entire community to enjoy.”

For more information about Timothy Robert Smith, go to 

www.timothyrobertsmith.com.

For more information about Community Art Project, visit www.caplaguna.org.

 

