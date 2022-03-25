Local resident Lauren Hopper and Desert Bloom Design 032522

Local resident Lauren Hopper and Desert Bloom Design make you fall in love with succulents

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

If there’s such a thing as “succulent heaven,” the home of Laguna resident Lauren Hopper, owner of Desert Bloom Design, is the perfect example. Everywhere one looks – both inside and out – the eye falls on a bewitching bevy of plants. From her workshop in the garage to the multi-level patios, they abound in bright pots and gardens, their luscious leaves spilling out over the walls.

“I’ve always been interested in plants and gardening,” she said.

However, her particular penchant for succulents is apparent. Contrary to what is typically assumed, they aren’t cacti. They are more accurately identified as succulents: a class of plants that excel in retaining water, even in punishingly arid climates. You can generally tell a succulent from other plants by their thick, waxy leaves that prevent water from escaping while still allowing the succulent to breathe.

Hopper in her garage workshop

Hopper readily admits her fierce passion for succulents. “They are mysterious and fascinating,” she said. “All of a sudden, they sprout a dramatic flower and produce stunning displays.”

Although she’s had a lifelong appreciation for gardening, Desert Bloom Design was launched a mere four months ago.

Raised on a farm in Nebraska, her mother and grandmother cultivated organic gardens, and as a result, Hopper’s dedication to plants sparked early.

“My mother and grandmother taught me sewing and gardening,” she said. “I didn’t appreciate it back then that we could just go out into the garden and pick what we wanted for dinner. My grandmother was also big into canning and pickled everything – it was amazing.”

Hopper came out to California when she was 18 years old. Her affection for horses also began on the farm, and she currently has two boarded in San Juan Capistrano, hence the cowboy boots in her workshop.

Hopper boards two horses in San Juan Capistrano

Hopper and her husband Justin, and two sons – Brody a kindergartner at Top of the World and Riley, a preschooler at Anneliese Montessori – moved to Laguna from Pasadena just before the pandemic two years ago. Brody was approaching the time to enter kindergarten and they wanted to get settled into a better school district.

But then the COVID restrictions came into play and the family was housebound.

The Hopper family’s four rescue dogs – 1-year-old Cookie, 13-year-old Calvin, 15-year-old Karma and 6-year-old Charlie – frequently serve as workshop dogs.

Getting back into gardening

“I gardened before and between children and then it fell by the wayside,” Hopper said. “When I started dabbling at the Anneliese garden – and doing some centerpieces, I felt I found the sweet spot in getting back to normal and it was time to start back up again. I realized how much I missed it.”

One of the succulent gardens in her yard

“Then a friend wanted me to fix the garden in her front yard,” Hopper said. “Another friend had a planter built in her entry way that I designed and her husband wanted me to redo his herb garden. I went crazy and planted lavender, basil, rosemary, cilantro, oregano and parsley. After it was done, I took a step back and thought ‘I need to start doing this.’ It’s a creative outlet for me.”

The impetus for starting her own business came out of a New Year’s resolution when she and a friend were discussing their 2022 goals. Hopper made a New Year’s Resolution to read every day.

“I read the book, Feel The Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers, Ph.D., and it gave me the swift kick to get going and start the business,” Hopper said.

She especially likes the interaction with her clients and their responses to her designs.

“I love going to people’s homes,” Hopper said. “I like doing planters and making clients fall in love with them again and seeing the looks on their faces. It makes me smile.”

One of Hopper’s potted succulents

In February, three days before the Boys & Girls Club Aloha event at the Hotel Laguna, Hopper was recruited by Jason Garza, founder of LocalsforLaguna, to create and donate 50 succulent centerpieces for the tables. Hopper said, “I didn’t have pots. I looked everywhere to find similar pots and worked until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights until we had them all done. They came out beautifully. The path just presented itself.”

Finding pots continues to be a challenge. “I get some of my containers from Momma Pots, a woman-run business in San Diego,” she said. “I also find them at thrift and vintage stores. I buy plants from nurseries in Escondido, Vista and Carlsbad. Contrary to flowers that are shipped in, since succulents are native, the prices haven’t gone up.”

In the short period of time since the launch of Desert Bloom Design, Hopper has already gotten into a couple of shops and transformed the planter box at the Mimi and Rae shop in town. “It’s minimalist and clean,” she said.

Hopper enjoying her yard

In addition to the Hotel Laguna festivities, Hopper has also created plant arrangements for other events.

“I’ve done a lot of baby showers,” she said. “It’s nice because the guests can take them home. Succulents are perfect for weddings since they don’t die and can be keepsakes of the ceremony – and then the plants’ offshoots can go on for generations.”

The subtleties of succulents

Meticulous about her planting, Hopper uses worm compost and all organic soils for her succulents.

Although Hopper says succulents are very forgiving, there are things to consider: She said, “I kill them so you don’t have to and then bring them back to life by testing what works.” Other things to take into consideration in Laguna; what survives in the salty air, what survives the morning mist, what is bigger and taller and can shade the smaller more fragile plants. “You have to consider height and dimension,” she added.

Two of Hopper’s dogs

There’s so much to know about succulents, and Hopper is a great teacher –

one who is clearly enamored with gardening. She’s passed this zeal on to her boys. With some of the leaves and pieces from her yard projects (and other bits), they created a kind of shrine in one part of the yard. “They work on it while I’m out in the garden,” she said.

If anyone can make you fall in love with your garden, pots and planters again, Hopper is the one to call.

Overall, succulents are widely known as symbols of tenacity, strength and selflessness love. So, gifting succulents would be a great idea to show your unconditional love to the person you love the most. Why not give something that lasts?

Just remember that Mother’s Day is coming around in a few months.

For more information and to see examples of Hopper’s designs, go to www.desertbloomdesign.com or call her at 949.599.8490.

Follow on Instagram @Desertbloomdesigns.