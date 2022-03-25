NewLeftHeader

LOCA Birthday Bash is all about gratitude

LOCA Arts Education of Laguna Beach is offering thanks to their members, donors and the local artists. “It’s the circle of give and give back that makes a community,” said Cindy Fletcher, who is co-chairing their Birthday Bash fundraiser with Lisa Mansour. Bidding runs now through March 30 at www.32Auctions.com/BASH22, where you can view all the items. Registration is free.

LOCA Birthday Bash Moore book

Photo by Jeff Rovner

A signed copy of Scott Moore’s “Moore Than Meets the Eye,” a book about Moore, who is the event honoree, is up for bid

Items up for bid include a tour of Newport Harbor on a private catamaran, a three-night stay at the spectacular Montage Healdsburg and a signed copy of the fascinating book Moore Than Meets the Eye, about event honoree Scott Moore. Art, gift items and private art parties by local artists round out the offerings.

Everyone who places a bid will be entered into a free opportunity drawing to win a signed, 22” x 22” limited edition giclée titled, A Postcard from Laguna about Scott Moore.

LOCA Birthday Bash Ohtani jersey

Courtesy of LOCA

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani’s collectable signed jersey is among the auction items

  “Art Education is the spark that lights the fuse of imagination in our youth” said Moore. LOCA has provided services to Orange County residents and visitors for more than 28 years, by connecting professional artists and teachers with art lovers of all ages and abilities. A video of Moore in support of LOCA may be viewed at LOCA on YouTube here.

LOCA Birthday Bash Barber glasses

Courtesy of LOCA

Bid on handblown glasses by John Barber

For more information, go to www.LOCAarts.org, or call 949.363.4700.

 

